Systematic review and meta-analysis of coronary artery disease in liver cirrhosis

Background and aims

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is increasingly observed in patients with liver cirrhosis. However, data on the incidence and prevalence of CAD in cirrhotic patients are heterogeneous, and the association remains uncertain. In this study, we aimed to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis to address these issues.

Methods

PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane Library databases were searched. Incidence, prevalence, and factors associated with CAD were pooled using a random-effects model. Risk ratio (RR) and odds ratio (OR), with their 95% confidence interval (CI), were calculated to evaluate differences in CAD incidence and prevalence between patients with and without liver cirrhosis.

Results

Fifty-one studies were included. The pooled incidences of CAD, acute coronary syndromes, and myocardial infarction (MI) were 2.28%, 2.02%, and 1.80%, respectively. Liver cirrhosis was not significantly associated with CAD incidence (RR = 0.77; 95% CI = 0.46–1.28) or MI (RR = 0.87; 95% CI = 0.49–1.57). The pooled prevalence of CAD, acute coronary syndromes, and MI was 18.87%, 12.54%, and 6.12%, respectively. Liver cirrhosis was not significantly associated with CAD prevalence (OR = 1.29; 95% CI = 0.83–2.01) or MI (OR = 0.58; 95% CI = 0.28–1.22). Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, hepatitis C virus, advanced age, male sex, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, smoking history, and family history of CAD were significantly associated with CAD in cirrhotic patients.

Conclusions

CAD is common in cirrhotic patients, but cirrhosis itself may not be associated with an increased CAD risk. In addition to traditional risk factors, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and hepatitis C virus infection are also associated with CAD presence in cirrhotic patients.

Journal reference:

Gu, C., et al. (2024) Risk of Coronary Artery Disease in Patients with Liver Cirrhosis: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. doi.org/10.14218/JCTH.2024.00226.

