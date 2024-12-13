Harnessing the power of AI to optimize breast cancer management

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cell PressDec 13 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The future of breast cancer screening and risk-reducing strategies is being shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), according to a review article published by Cell Press on December 12 in the journal Trends in Cancer.

"We discuss recent advances in AI-assisted breast cancer risk prediction, what this means for the future of breast cancer screening and prevention, and the key research needed to progress mammographic features from research into clinical practice," says senior study author Erik Thompson of the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia.

Breast tissue that appears white on a mammogram is radiologically dense, while breast tissue that appears dark is considered non-dense. It is widely accepted that women with higher mammographic density for their age and body-mass index have a greater risk of breast cancer. In addition, higher density makes breast cancer harder to detect by mammography, known as the "masking effect."

Advocacy movements across the world are demanding that women be notified of their mammographic density, with policy changes in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Mammographic density is guiding the use of supplemental imaging technologies in some places, with ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) providing increased cancer detection rates in clinical studies of women with extremely dense breasts. Yet scientists and clinicians continue to struggle with the complexity arising from the masking effect, the breast cancer risk associated with mammographic density, and how to optimally implement changes in clinical practice.

To predict a future breast cancer diagnosis, advanced computational approaches such as deep learning are now being used to analyze mammographic images. In particular, AI methods are uncovering mammographic features that have potential to be stronger predictors of breast cancer risk than any other known risk factor. These features might explain a large proportion of the association between mammographic density and breast cancer risk. The discovery of the risk-predicting AI-generated mammographic features is providing new opportunities to identify women at most risk of developing breast cancer in the future and separating them from those women most at risk of having a breast cancer missed due to the masking effect.

"A woman with mammographic features associated with a high risk of breast cancer detection could benefit from more frequent screening or risk-reducing medication," Thompson says.

On the other hand, a longer interval between screens could be provided to a woman with a low chance of breast cancer diagnosis in the next five years. Additionally, a woman with high mammographic density without high-risk mammographic features might benefit from supplementary imaging such as MRI or ultrasound."

Erik Thompson, Queensland University of Technology

Related Stories

Research suggests that some AI-generated mammographic features are indicative of early malignancy that is undetectable by radiologist-read mammography, while others may be benign conditions associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. The identity of AI-generated mammographic features that are not identified as cancer or a benign condition remains unclear.

"Critically, we need to identify the pathobiology associated with mammographic features and the underlying mechanisms that link them with breast cancer oncogenesis," Thompson says. "This will be essential in establishing their relevance to short- and long-term breast cancer risk, as well as future efforts to reduce that risk."

Source:

Cell Press

Journal reference:

Ingman, W. V., et al. (2024) Artificial intelligence improves mammography-based breast cancer risk prediction. Trends in Cancer. doi.org/10.1016/j.trecan.2024.10.007.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI model combines speech and brain activity to diagnose depression
Researchers use XAI to unlock secrets of drug discovery
Hamilton and Amabel James Center for AI and Human Health launches at Mount Sinai
AI system BELA revolutionizes assessment of IVF embryos
New center established to bridge AI technology and healthcare applications
Exploring AI’s impact on precision oncology
New Marie Skłodowska-Curie Doctoral Network advances AI solutions for Parkinson’s disease
3D mammograms show greater accuracy in detecting breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI can help tackle urinary tract infections and antimicrobial resistance