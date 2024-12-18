New study reveals complex attitudes toward psychedelic therapy

In a comprehensive Genomic Press Interview with researchers from Emory University, a new study published today reveals complex attitudes toward psychedelic therapy, with detailed statistics showing both strong support for potential benefits and significant awareness of risks.

The research, published in the journal Psychedelics, surveyed 178 attendees at an academic conference focused on psychedelics and spiritual care. Among participants, 32 were active psychedelic therapy facilitators, of whom 87.5% reported prior personal experience with psychedelics and 62.1% had used psychedelics specifically for therapeutic purposes.

"What struck us most was the sophisticated understanding of both benefits and risks among attendees of the conference as well as psychedelic care practitioners," says Professor Roman Palitsky from Emory University's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, the study's corresponding author. "While 40.2% of participants agreed that psychedelics could be harmful even in therapeutic contexts, we also found strong belief in their potential benefits, particularly for specific conditions," added Dr. Zachary Bosshardt, lead author of the study.

Dr. Jessica L. Maples-Keller, study co-author, elaborates on the findings regarding treatment approaches: "Among facilitators, we found a preference for established therapeutic frameworks, with 65.6% utilizing supportive or Rogerian psychotherapy, and many others utilizing structured approaches likes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). This suggests a bridge between traditional therapeutic approaches and psychedelic treatment."

These findings tell us something important about the evolving landscape of psychedelic therapy. We're seeing a field that's maturing beyond simple enthusiasm to develop a more nuanced understanding of both opportunities and challenges." Dr. Boadie W. Dunlop, study co-author

Dr. Deanna M. Kaplan, who contributed to the study, points out an interesting finding: "The fact that 30.7% of respondents answered 'not sure' about potential harmful effects suggests an appropriate level of professional humility about these powerful compounds. This uncertainty might actually be healthy for the field's development."

The research also highlighted important questions about the future of psychedelic therapy, particularly regarding training protocols and the integration of traditional practices with modern medical approaches.

Professor Barbara Rothbaum emphasizes the implications for clinical practice: "Our findings suggest we need to develop robust safety protocols while maintaining optimism about therapeutic potential. The high rate of personal psychedelic use among facilitators - 87.5% for any use and 62.1% for therapeutic purposes - also raises important questions about training and preparation for practitioners."