Study reveals link between dyslexia genes and brain structure

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Max Planck Institute for PsycholinguisticsDec 18 2024

Dyslexia is a common learning difficulty in which genes often play a role. How do genes associated with dyslexia relate to brain structure in the general population? In a large-scale study published in Science Advances, a team of scientists led by the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics in Nijmegen found that genetic variants that increase the chance of dyslexia were associated with differences in brain areas involved in motor coordination, vision, and language.

Around 5% of school-age children have severe difficulties in learning how to read and/or spell, a condition known as dyslexia. "Dyslexia is partly influenced by genes and quite strongly heritable", says first author Sourena Soheili-Nezhad. "Yet, dyslexia is a complex trait, which cannot be explained by changes in a single brain region or a single gene. Studying exactly which genes affect which brain networks can help to understand how cognitive functions develop differently in this learning difficulty."

Genetic chance of dyslexia

To investigate how the genetic contribution to dyslexia is related to brain structure, Soheili-Nezhad and his team undertook a large-scale genetic study. The researchers used data from more than a million people collected by the company 23andMe, which revealed many genetic variants that increase the chance of a person having dyslexia.

For more than 30,000 adults from a large database (the UK Biobank), the researchers could then calculate 'polygenic scores' for dyslexia and link them to brain scans. Even though there was no information on which people had dyslexia in the UK Biobank database, the genetic disposition to dyslexia varied across adults and could be linked to specific parts of the brain.

Internal capsule

A higher genetic chance of dyslexia was associated with lower volume in brain areas involved in movement coordination and processing of speech sounds. In contrast, dyslexia-related genetic variants were associated with increased volume in the visual cortex.

The researchers also observed differences in a white matter bundle deep inside the brain, called the internal capsule. In this brain area, white matter density was associated with genetic influences not only on dyslexia but also on educational attainment, fluid intelligence and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), traits that are correlated with dyslexia.

Brain development

"These results are consistent with dyslexia as a complex trait that can involve a combination of altered cognitive processes", explains Clyde Francks, senior author of the study. "Although our study used data from adults, some of the brain changes probably relate to altered development of the brain during early stages of life, for example in the foetus or during infancy, which then remain stable across the lifetime. Other changes might reflect responses of the brain to decades of altered behaviour in people with higher genetic disposition to dyslexia. For example, years of avoiding reading in personal and professional life might impact the brain's visual system."

Cause or consequence?

In future studies, the researchers plan to use data from children or adolescents instead of adults, to study more closely which brain changes are involved in causing dyslexia, as opposed to being downstream consequences of having the trait.

"Understanding the brain basis of dyslexia could also possibly help to achieve earlier diagnosis and educational intervention in the future, with more targeted strategies suited to the profiles of individual children", concludes Soheili-Nezhad.

Source:

Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics

Journal reference:

Soheili-Nezhad, S., et al. (2024). Distinct impact modes of polygenic disposition to dyslexia in the adult brain. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adq2754.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How brain connectivity and machine learning enhance understanding of human cognition
£1M funding boost for new project to trial Parkinson’s treatments on digital twin brain
Study uncovers brain mechanism behind empathetic responses
Disrupting the circadian rhythm of glioblastoma slows tumor growth, study says
Study finds key brain markers for gaming addiction in adolescents
Aston University researcher receives major grant to investigate autoimmune encephalitis
New biomaterials improve signal-to-noise ratio in brain pacemakers
Key plasma proteins signal critical periods in brain aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Common brain network connected to heterogeneous patterns of brain atrophy in schizophrenia