Pharmacokinetics and chemical composition of Shenqi Fuzheng

Background and objectives

Shenqi Fuzheng (SQ) is a widely used Chinese medicine formula known for its immune-enhancing and Qi-supplementing properties. However, the blood-absorbed components of SQ and their pharmacokinetics remain underexplored. This study aimed to comprehensively analyze the chemical constituents of SQ and investigate their absorption and pharmacokinetic behavior in rat plasma.

Methods

Ultra-performance liquid chromatography-triple quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometry (hereinafter referred to as UPLC-Triple-TOF/MS) is employed to identify the chemical components in SQ extract and quantify the components absorbed into the blood after oral administration in rats. This method provides fragmentation patterns of compounds and key pharmacokinetic profiles of blood-absorbed compounds.

Results

A total of 105 compounds are identified from the SQ extract, and 40 are detected in the blood following oral administration. Organic acids and amino acids are found at higher concentrations in the bloodstream. Compounds such as Astragalosides promptly enter the bloodstream within 5 m after administration, with levels declining after 15 m. Flavonoids are absorbed within 15–30 m, and the peak of alkaloids occurs approximately 1 h after administration.

Conclusions

This study provides new insights into the chemical composition and pharmacokinetics of SQ, highlighting the dynamic changes in the content of absorbed compounds in the blood. It further promotes the comprehensive characterization of traditional Chinese medicine formulations through UPLC-Triple-TOF/MS. Future research should focus on elucidating the pharmacological activities of the identified compounds and investigating their potential synergistic effects within the formulation.