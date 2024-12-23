Researchers identify key mechanism linking brain stress to Alzheimer's disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Advanced Science Research Center, GC/CUNYDec 23 2024

Researchers with the Advanced Science Research Center at the CUNY Graduate Center (CUNY ASRC) have unveiled a critical mechanism that links cellular stress in the brain to the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The study, published in the journal Neuron, highlights microglia, the brain's primary immune cells, as central players in both the protective and harmful responses associated with the disease.

Microglia, often dubbed the brain's first responders, are now recognized as a significant causal cell type in Alzheimer's pathology. However, these cells play a double-edged role: some protect brain health, while others worsen neurodegeneration. Understanding the functional differences between these microglial populations has been a research focus for Pinar Ayata, the study's principal investigator and a professor with the CUNY ASRC Neuroscience Initiative and the CUNY Graduate Center's Biology and Biochemistry programs.

"We set out to answer what are the harmful microglia in Alzheimer's disease and how can we therapeutically target them," said Ayata. "We pinpointed a novel neurodegenerative microglia phenotype in Alzheimer's disease characterized by a stress-related signaling pathway."

The research team discovered that activation of this stress pathway, known as the integrated stress response (ISR), prompts microglia to produce and release toxic lipids. These lipids damage neurons and oligodendrocyte progenitor cells-;two cell types essential for brain function and most impacted in Alzheimer's disease. Blocking this stress response or the lipid synthesis pathway reversed symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in preclinical models.

Key findings

  • Dark Microglia and Alzheimer's Disease: Using electron microscopy, the researchers identified an accumulation of "dark microglia," a subset of microglia associated with cellular stress and neurodegeneration, in postmortem brain tissues from Alzheimer's patients. These cells were present at twice the levels seen in healthy-aged individuals.
  • Toxic Lipid Secretion: The ISR pathway in microglia was shown to drive the synthesis and release of harmful lipids that contribute to synapse loss, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.
  • Therapeutic Potential: In mouse models, inhibiting ISR activation or lipid synthesis prevented synapse loss and accumulation of neurodegenerative tau proteins, offering a promising pathway for therapeutic intervention.

Related Stories

"These findings reveal a critical link between cellular stress and the neurotoxic effects of microglia in Alzheimer's disease," said the study's co-lead author Anna Flury, a member of Ayata's lab and a Ph.D. student with the CUNY Graduate Center's Biology Program. "Targeting this pathway may open up new avenues for treatment by either halting the toxic lipid production or preventing the activation of harmful microglial phenotypes."

Implications for Alzheimer's patients

This research underscores the potential of developing drugs that target specific microglial populations or their stress-induced mechanisms. "Such treatments could significantly slow or even reverse the progression of Alzheimer's disease, offering hope to millions of patients and their families," explained co-lead author Leen Aljayousi, a member of Ayata's lab and a Ph.D. student with the CUNY Graduate Center's Biology Program.

The study represents a major leap forward in understanding the cellular underpinnings of Alzheimer's and emphasizes the importance of microglial health in maintaining overall brain function.

Source:

Advanced Science Research Center, GC/CUNY

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research explores how omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may impact cancer rates
BMI's influence on disease pathogenesis uncovered in new research
New long COVID index highlights five symptom subtypes
Inside the Alzheimer's Association: Dr. Heather Snyder on Driving Research and Collaboration
Research links COVID-19 vaccines to temporary facial palsy in over 5,000 patients
Patient-derived organoids: Transforming cancer research and personalized medicine
New research explores hidden health risks of hereditary hemochromatosis
Professor Nancy Ip: Pioneering New Paths in Neurodegenerative Therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research uncovers dietary patterns influencing Mediterranean Diet adherence