Professor Inga Neumann advances understanding of oxytocin and social fear

In a comprehensive Genomic Press Interview, Professor Inga Neumann, Chair of the Department of Behavioural and Molecular Neurobiology at the University of Regensburg, reveals groundbreaking insights into how oxytocin shapes social behavior and emotional responses in the brain.

The interview, published in Brain Medicine (DOI: 10.61373/bm024k.0139), showcases Professor Neumann's pioneering research on neuropeptides, particularly oxytocin, which has evolved far beyond its popular characterization as simply the "love hormone."

"I am convinced that increasing our knowledge about the stimuli, dynamics, and consequences of their intracerebral release at the behavioral, physiological, cellular, and molecular levels will improve our understanding of general brain mechanisms," explains Professor Neumann, whose work spans from molecular mechanisms to behavioral outcomes.

Her research team has developed innovative approaches to studying social anxiety, including a breakthrough mouse model of social fear conditioning. This work has opened new avenues for understanding how chronic stress and early life experiences influence social behavior patterns.

"We started to focus on the potential role of the brain's oxytocin and AVP systems as therapeutic targets for psychiatric diseases such as depression and anxiety disorders or autism," Professor Neumann notes, highlighting the clinical implications of her research. "The hope is that one day it will be possible to apply oxytocin reliably to treat – for example – treatment-resistant patients suffering from anxiety disorders, especially social anxiety, but also autism and schizophrenia."

As the first woman appointed full professor at the Faculty of Biology and Preclinical Medicine at the University of Regensburg, Professor Neumann has not only advanced scientific understanding but also broken gender barriers in academia. Her leadership extends to directing the Elite Masters Programme in Experimental and Clinical Neuroscience and heading the Graduate School "Neurobiology of Socio-Emotional Dysfunctions."

The interview provides unique insights into the challenges and triumphs of conducting neuroscience research across different political eras, from her early work in East Germany to her current position as a leading international researcher. "My beginnings as a scientist behind the 'Iron Curtain' were bumpy," she recalls, describing how her team had to build their own research equipment using donated materials.

Her current research focuses on understanding the molecular mechanisms of social fear, particularly investigating the role of oxytocin, CRF, and other neuroactive molecules. This work has significant implications for treating social anxiety disorders and understanding stress resilience.

Looking ahead, Professor Neumann's research raises intriguing questions about the future of psychiatric treatment: How can we optimize the delivery of oxytocin-based therapies to the brain? What role might epigenetic factors play in social behavior disorders? How can we better translate findings from animal models to human therapeutic applications?

