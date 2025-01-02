Observational studies overestimate smoking's impact on CKD risk

Health Data ScienceJan 2 2025

A recent study published in Health Data Science led by Zhilong Zhang from the Institute of Medical Technology at Peking University Health Science Center and Professor Luxia Zhang from the National Institute of Health Data Science at Peking University has shed light on the complex relationship between smoking behavior and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Using data from over 500,000 participants in the UK Biobank cohort, the researchers conducted both traditional observational studies and advanced Mendelian randomization (MR) analyses to explore whether smoking behavior directly contributes to CKD.

While observational studies indicated a positive association between smoking status and the risk of CKD, the Mendelian randomization analysis revealed no evidence of a causal relationship. Specifically, genetic variants associated with smoking behavior did not show a direct causal effect on CKD development​​.

These findings suggest that the previously observed associations in observational studies might be influenced by confounding factors rather than a direct causal link. Researchers propose that factors such as diabetes and hypertension may act as mediators in the relationship between smoking and CKD​.

"Our results emphasize the need for more detailed mediation analyses on large-scale, multi-ethnic datasets to fully understand the interplay between smoking and CKD," said Professor Luxia Zhang.

While smoking remains a significant health risk factor, its direct role in CKD development requires further investigation."

Luxia Zhang, Professor, Institute of Medical Technology, Peking University Health Science Center

Future research will aim to address these complexities by analyzing the potential mediation pathways and exploring the role of other environmental and genetic factors.

This study provides valuable insights into CKD prevention strategies and highlights the importance of addressing confounding factors in public health research.

Source:

Health Data Science

Journal reference:

Zhang, Z., et al. (2024). Association of Smoking with Chronic Kidney Disease Stages 3 to 5: A Mendelian Randomization Study. Health Data Science. doi.org/10.34133/hds.0199.

