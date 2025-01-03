Study highlights the importance of diagnostic tests in pandemic response

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics LaboratoryJan 3 2025

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted how crucial testing is for disease preparedness and response, and new research from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) and a team of collaborators underscores that principle.

Published in the Jan. 2 edition of The Lancet Public Health, the research included simulation and analysis that suggests public-private partnerships to develop, produce and distribute COVID-19 diagnostic tests saved an estimated 1.4 million lives and prevented about 7 million patient hospitalizations in the United States during the pandemic.

APL, based in Laurel, Maryland, teamed with the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and consultants from MITRE Corporation on the study.

The analysis found that the early development, manufacturing and distribution of tests significantly reduced severe COVID-19 outcomes. Through modeling and simulation, we've shown how national coordination can effectively leverage resources and capabilities."

Gary Lin, computational epidemiologist at APL and study co-author

APL researchers developed a digital twin prototype -; a virtual simulation environment -; to model the testing and diagnostic supply chain. The tool was used to simulate baseline scenarios and assess the effects of potential pandemic interventions.

"The digital twin helps us quantitatively understand the impact and consequences of disruptions and changing infection levels on test availability," said Elizabeth Currier, the APL digital twin project manager. "It can also evaluate the impact of policies and investments and be used in planning and evaluating supply needs, aiding in response and ensuring a secure supply chain for future medical crises."

Related Stories

The prototype model integrated diverse data sources, including manufacturing, retail and government stockpile information as well as wastewater and inpatient data, which enabled the team to assess complex scenarios. It simulated forecasting for infectious disease cases to reflect demand for tests, production of tests, and supply and distribution logistics.

Between January 2020 and December 2022, government efforts produced more than 6.7 billion COVID-19 tests in the United States. These included laboratory tests, point-of-care tests and over-the-counter tests, with more than 2.7 billion tests performed in U.S. laboratories, in health care facilities or at home.

"The findings underscore the importance of robust and rapid test development, production and distribution to address future public health threats," Currier said. "The insights gained from integrating data go beyond responding to COVID-19: They prepare us for future pandemics with a scalable framework to allocate resources effectively."

APL's digital twin modeling has since expanded to monitor nationwide testing for COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other public health threats under an all-hazards approach.

Source:

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Journal reference:

Santos, S., et al. (2025) The SARS-CoV-2 test scale-up in the USA: an analysis of the number of tests produced and used over time and their modelled impact on the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lancet Public Health. doi.org/10.1016/S2468-2667(24)00279-2.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals positive impact of COVID-19 lockdown on gender identity development
Families who ate together more often during the pandemic had more positive interactions
Pandemic linked to 16% rise in babies born with heart defects
US study uncovers antiviral resistance in swine-origin influenza, urging enhanced pandemic surveillance
Psilocybin therapy reduces depression in clinicians after pandemic frontline work
Public health strategies essential for reducing airborne virus transmission
Metastatic breast cancer rates surge across U.S. women, exposing disparities and pandemic impacts
How America lost control of the bird flu, setting the stage for another pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Unraveling the psychological impact of COVID-19 on young minds