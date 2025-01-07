Korea University and Yale host forum on AI innovations in healthcare

On October 2nd (Wednesday), Korea University College of Medicine (Dean: Pyun Sung-Bom) hosted a forum titled "Advancing Healthcare through Innovations in Data and AI in Clinical Informatics and Natural Language Processing" in the 6th-floor lecture hall of the First Medical Building.

As part of Korea University's 120th-anniversary celebration, this annual joint forum with Yale University has been held since 2023. This year's forum marks the third event, following themes of Korean Wave and Sustainability. Notably, KU College of Medicine and Yale University recently solidified a partnership to foster global medical scientists. Starting with the 2025 academic year, KUCM graduates will have the opportunity to enroll in Biological and Biomedical Sciences (BBS) Program and Investigative Medicine Program (IMP) at Yale School of Medicine.

Held at a time when the utilization of big data and AI in healthcare is rapidly expanding, the forum garnered significant attention. Reflecting this interest, the event was filled to capacity with medical students, graduate students, and researchers.

The forum brought together leading experts from Yale University, known for their world-class research in medical AI and advanced bio-health technologies, and researchers from Korea University. It served as a vital platform for sharing the latest research trends and fostering ongoing academic exchange.

The symposium comprised two sessions, offering an in-depth exploration of various aspects of medical AI. The first session focused on clinical informatics and health data systems. Discussions covered topics such as the future of medical AI education and research, innovative applications of digital biomarkers in mental health, and the role of informatics in learning health systems. The session began with a keynote address by Professor Lucila Ohno-Machado from Yale School of Medicine, titled "AI and Medical Informatics: Perspectives on Education and Research". Her talk delved into methods for analyzing and utilizing medical data with AI, as well as applications in medical education.

The second session featured in-depth discussions on the application of AI and natural language processing (NLP) in medicine. Topics included privacy challenges in genomic medicine, innovative approaches to drug discovery leveraging AI, and the potential use of LLMs in biomedical research.

Dean Pyun stated, "This forum successfully highlighted the profound impact of AI and data-driven technologies on healthcare systems and patient care. Moving forward, we aim to host regular symposia with Yale University to share cutting-edge research and technology trends, accelerate medical innovation through AI, and continuously explore new possibilities for improving patient care."

