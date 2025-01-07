University of Plymouth partners with IOE to offer global osteopathy training

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of PlymouthJan 7 2025

The University of Plymouth and International Osteopathic Education (IOE) have formed a new partnership that will offer first-class training to aspiring osteopaths from across the world.

The organisations – both renowned internationally for quality healthcare training – have developed a rigorous and comprehensive Master of Osteopathic Medicine (MOstM) programme.

Those enrolling on the programme, which is being validated and awarded by the University of Plymouth, will engage in five years of flexible study.

They will benefit from clinical teaching in the IOE educational clinic in Bordeaux, France, as well as in international partner clinics, medical centres and research laboratories, providing an unrivalled and comprehensive training programme.

Those graduating from the programme will be able to integrate into the medical world through an interdisciplinary practice, and address all sectors of health: Paediatrics, Neurology, Rheumatology, Orthopaedics, Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Otolaryngology, Orthodontics, and Clinical Research.

Professor Bob Fern, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth, said: "As a significant provider of healthcare training, we are always looking for ways to expand our expertise. This new venture with International Osteopathic Education complements our existing academic programmes, and enables us to expand our health offering both geographically and into new areas of specialisation. I am excited to see this new partnership allowing students from across Europe and beyond to achieve a high-quality education."

Dr Vincent Staf, Head of Studies at International Osteopathic Education in France, said: "The Master of Osteopathic Medicine program, developed by the University of Plymouth and International Osteopathic Education, is the result of more than 20 years of experience in osteopathic training in France, Europe, and beyond. This integrated University Master's degree is unique in both its design and its educational engineering. It offers students specialized expertise in clinical learning and in the research of etiological factors of functional and systemic pathologies.

"IOE and the University of Plymouth worked for more than two years to develop this project, enabling students passionate about Osteopathy to join our institutions, regardless of their country or continent. We are very proud to participate in this unprecedented evolution of osteopathy in an internationally recognized university setting."

Related Stories

The MOstM is an Integrated Masters programme features a training model and teaching units that meet the international standards for Osteopathy training.

Although it doesn't result in specific registration, the qualification is designed to enable graduates to treat all types of conditions, and it is envisaged they will be able apply to a regulator and then choose from a choice of locations where they can work.

Students will learn the fundamentals of human health, with the course covering elements of physiology, anatomy, biomechanics and clinical examinations.

They will also develop detailed understanding of osteopathic tests, techniques and treatments and how to use them correctly in the clinical setting.

Taken together, this will enable them to become responsible primary care practitioners, able to manage a variety of pathologies thanks to their expertise and clinical skills.

For more information about the Master of Osteopathic Medicine (MOstM) programme, and to find out how to apply, visit https://www.international-osteopathic-education.com/.

Source:

University of Plymouth

Posted in: Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Survey reveals strong public desire for notification about AI use in healthcare
Heart health benefits soar with regular sleep schedules, research finds
AI in medicine: Revolutionary tools, uncertain results
AI-generated handoff notes: Study assesses safety and accuracy in emergency medicine
Addressing barriers to healthcare delivery for people with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias
New research explores hidden health risks of hereditary hemochromatosis
Decades of research push cytomegalovirus vaccine closer to reality
New long COVID index highlights five symptom subtypes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Digital consultations not reliable for tonsillitis assessment