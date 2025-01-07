University of Plymouth partners with IOE to offer global osteopathy training

The University of Plymouth and International Osteopathic Education (IOE) have formed a new partnership that will offer first-class training to aspiring osteopaths from across the world.

The organisations – both renowned internationally for quality healthcare training – have developed a rigorous and comprehensive Master of Osteopathic Medicine (MOstM) programme.

Those enrolling on the programme, which is being validated and awarded by the University of Plymouth, will engage in five years of flexible study.

They will benefit from clinical teaching in the IOE educational clinic in Bordeaux, France, as well as in international partner clinics, medical centres and research laboratories, providing an unrivalled and comprehensive training programme.

Those graduating from the programme will be able to integrate into the medical world through an interdisciplinary practice, and address all sectors of health: Paediatrics, Neurology, Rheumatology, Orthopaedics, Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Otolaryngology, Orthodontics, and Clinical Research.

Professor Bob Fern, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth, said: "As a significant provider of healthcare training, we are always looking for ways to expand our expertise. This new venture with International Osteopathic Education complements our existing academic programmes, and enables us to expand our health offering both geographically and into new areas of specialisation. I am excited to see this new partnership allowing students from across Europe and beyond to achieve a high-quality education."

Dr Vincent Staf, Head of Studies at International Osteopathic Education in France, said: "The Master of Osteopathic Medicine program, developed by the University of Plymouth and International Osteopathic Education, is the result of more than 20 years of experience in osteopathic training in France, Europe, and beyond. This integrated University Master's degree is unique in both its design and its educational engineering. It offers students specialized expertise in clinical learning and in the research of etiological factors of functional and systemic pathologies.

"IOE and the University of Plymouth worked for more than two years to develop this project, enabling students passionate about Osteopathy to join our institutions, regardless of their country or continent. We are very proud to participate in this unprecedented evolution of osteopathy in an internationally recognized university setting."

The MOstM is an Integrated Masters programme features a training model and teaching units that meet the international standards for Osteopathy training.

Although it doesn't result in specific registration, the qualification is designed to enable graduates to treat all types of conditions, and it is envisaged they will be able apply to a regulator and then choose from a choice of locations where they can work.

Students will learn the fundamentals of human health, with the course covering elements of physiology, anatomy, biomechanics and clinical examinations.

They will also develop detailed understanding of osteopathic tests, techniques and treatments and how to use them correctly in the clinical setting.

Taken together, this will enable them to become responsible primary care practitioners, able to manage a variety of pathologies thanks to their expertise and clinical skills.

For more information about the Master of Osteopathic Medicine (MOstM) programme, and to find out how to apply, visit https://www.international-osteopathic-education.com/.