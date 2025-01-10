Research explores molecular dynamics of CAR T cells in cancer treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Baylor College of MedicineJan 10 2025

A study published in Science Advances shares new insights into how two of the most common types of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells kill cancer. Investigators from Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Cancer Center and the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Baylor, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital examined how molecular dynamics at the immune synapse – where CAR T cells bind to cancer cells – affect anticancer activity. 

In this study, researchers aimed to understand how CAR T cells with different signaling domains work at the molecular and cellular levels to lay the foundation for designing CAR molecules that maximize antitumor activity beyond B cell malignancies.

We looked at two different types of CAR T cells. The first, CD28.ζ-CART cells, are like sprinters. They kill cancer cells quickly and efficiently, but their activity is short-lived. The second, 4-1BB.ζ-CART cells, are like marathon runners. They kill cancer cells consistently over a long period. We need to understand what's happening at the molecular level so we can engineer CAR T cells to adapt their killing behavior to target hard-to-treat malignancies, such as solid tumors."

Dr. Nabil Ahmed, senior author, professor of pediatrics – hematology and oncology at Baylor and Texas Children's

Ahmed also is a member of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Led by first author Dr. Ahmed Gad, postdoctoral associate in Ahmed's lab, the research team examined molecular dynamics at the immune synapse. The team biopsied the CAR T cell immunological synapse by isolating the membrane lipid rafts – cholesterol-rich molecules on the cell surface where most molecular interactions between cells take place.

They found that CD28.ζ-CAR molecules shuttle through the immune synapse quickly, working within minutes to kill cancer cells. This enabled fast CAR T cell recovery and a mastery of "serial killing" of cancer cells. In contrast, researchers found that 4-1BB.ζ-CAR molecules linger in the lipid rafts and immune synapse. The 4-1BB.ζ-CAR T cells multiply and work together, resulting in sustained "collaborative" killing of tumor cells. 

Related Stories

"Observing the distinct pattern of dynamics between single molecules helps us understand the big picture of how these products work," Gad said. "Next, we are studying how to dynamically adapt these CAR T cells at the synapse level to make them more effective."

"Tumors are very sophisticated. We need to adapt our tools to the biology of the disease. This may involve using multiple tools that work in different ways at different stages," Ahmed added.

Other authors who contributed to this work include Jessica S. Morris, Lea Godret-Miertschin, Melisa J. Montalvo, Sybrina S. Kerr, Harrison Berger, Jessica C.H. Lee, Amr M. Saadeldin, Mohammad Abu-Arja, Shuo Xu, Spyridoula Vasileiou, Rebecca M. Brock, Kristen Fousek, Mohamed F. Sheha, Madhuwanti Srinivasan, Yongshuai Li, Arash Saeedi, Kandice Levental, Ann M. Leen, Maksim Mamonkin, Alexandre Carisey, Navin Varadarajan, Meenakshi Hegde, Sujith K. Joseph, Ilya Levental and Malini Mukherjee. They are affiliated with one or more of the following institutions: Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Hospital, Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, the University of Houston, and the University of Virginia.

This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health U54 Moonshot Grant, the National Cancer Institute, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, the Be Brooks Brave Fund St. Baldrick's Foundation Fellowship, Stand Up To Cancer, the St. Baldrick's Pediatric Cancer Dream Team Translational Research Grant, Triumph Over Kids Cancer Foundation, the Alex Moll Family Fund, and The Faris Foundation. See the publication for a full list of funding details.

Source:

Baylor College of Medicine

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals major differences between human and mouse PD-1 in cancer research
AI boosts breast cancer detection rates while cutting radiologist workload
New test predicts lung cancer survival better than current standards
Topical immunotherapy clears precancerous skin lesions and reduces cancer risk
Early detection of breast cancer proven cost-effective for Canada's health care system
Study identifies best imaging methods for evaluating brain tumor response in melanoma patients
Researchers grow tumor organoids from blood to tackle breast cancer metastasis
Machine learning reveals why cancer trials fall short in real-world patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Stanford researchers develop AI model to enhance cancer prognosis predictions