New research sheds light on changing liver cancer trends

Chinese Academy of SciencesJan 13 2025

Liver cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, with distinct geographic patterns in its incidence. In particular, China bears a disproportionate share of the global burden. The disease is strongly associated with chronic infections from hepatitis B and C, alcohol use, and increasingly, metabolic disorders like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As obesity rates continue to rise, the progression to liver cancer becomes an even more pressing concern. Given these challenges, urgent research is needed to understand how these risk factors are shifting, particularly in China, where liver cancer rates remain alarmingly high.

A team of researchers from the National Cancer Center in China has unveiled a comprehensive analysis of liver cancer's global and regional impact. Published (DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2024.0149) in Cancer Biology & Medicine, this study offers a detailed examination of liver cancer-related deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), shedding light on changing trends and highlighting stark contrasts between China and the rest of the world. By using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, the researchers reveal critical insights into the shifting risk factors behind this devastating disease.

The study categorizes liver cancer risk factors into five distinct groups, drawing from an extensive dataset to map the evolving burden of disease. The research underscores hepatitis B virus (HBV) as the leading global cause of liver cancer, though its prevalence has steadily declined in recent years. Hepatitis C virus (HCV) and alcohol use continue to contribute significantly to liver cancer risk, but perhaps the most alarming trend is the rise of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and metabolic risk factors, especially obesity. This shift is contributing to a new wave of liver cancer cases, highlighting the increasing role of metabolic disorders in the disease's global burden. These findings underscore the need for tailored public health interventions, focused on both viral hepatitis and the emerging threat of obesity.

Dr. Wanqing Chen, the study's lead author, emphasizes the significance of these findings: "Our research reveals a critical shift in the liver cancer landscape, with metabolic factors like obesity now emerging as major contributors. This is a concerning trend that demands immediate public health action. It is vital to implement prevention and control strategies that address these changing risk factors, especially considering the regional and gender disparities we've uncovered."

Dr. Chen calls for a nuanced approach to liver cancer prevention, stressing the importance of understanding the interplay between viral infections and metabolic risks in designing effective policies.

This study carries profound implications for global health strategies and cancer prevention programs. It calls for a reevaluation of current surveillance and intervention efforts, particularly in regions heavily affected by liver cancer. With a growing obesity epidemic, the research highlights the need for a dual focus on combating viral hepatitis and tackling metabolic risk factors. Policymakers can use these findings to refine their approach, designing both proactive and reactive interventions that target the specific risk factors driving liver cancer. The study serves as a powerful reminder that addressing liver cancer requires a comprehensive, multi-faceted strategy that adapts to the changing landscape of global health.

