Alcohol consumption increases risks of cirrhosis and HCC in patients with HBV infection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Jan 16 2025

Background and aims

The quantitative effects of alcohol consumption on cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection are unknown. This study aimed to establish a dose-dependent model of alcohol consumption on the risks of cirrhosis and HCC.

Methods

PubMed, Embase, the Cochrane Library, Web of Science, and four Chinese databases were searched for studies published from their inception to 15 May 2024. A random-effects model was used to pool the data on the incidence of cirrhosis and HCC, and a dose-dependent model of alcohol's effect on cirrhosis and HCC was established.

Results

A total of 33,272 HBV patients from 45 studies were included. Compared with non-drinkers, the overall pooled odds ratio (OR) for cirrhosis was 2.61 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.46–4.66; I2 = 94%, p < 0.001), and the OR for HCC was 2.27 (95% CI: 1.50–3.43; I2 = 90%, p < 0.001) among drinkers. Compared with low-level drinkers, the estimated pooled OR for cirrhosis was 2.34 (95% CI: 1.59–3.44; I2 = 87%, p < 0.001), and the OR for HCC was 2.42 (95% CI: 1.90–3.09; I2 = 80%, p < 0.001) among high-level drinkers. Furthermore, a linear dose-dependent analysis showed that each daily consumption of 12 g of alcohol increased the risk of cirrhosis by 6.2% and the risk of HCC by 11.5%.

Conclusions

Alcohol dose-dependently increases the risks of cirrhosis and HCC in patients with HBV infection, and patients with daily alcohol consumption of more than 12 g should be strictly monitored.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Wu, Y.-P., et al. (2024). Dose-dependent Relationship between Alcohol Consumption and the Risks of Hepatitis B Virus-associated Cirrhosis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma: A Meta-analysis and Systematic Review. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. doi.org/10.14218/jcth.2024.00379.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Investigating fatty acid metabolism in hepatocellular carcinoma patients
Experts warn about counterfeit and illicit alcohol during the holiday season
Understanding the mechanisms behind alcohol-associated liver disease
Oral medication sodium oxybate shows promise for treating laryngeal dystonia
Alcohol use found to be major factor in cannabis vaping among youth and young adults
Over half of US college students experience alcohol-related harms
Virus causes 20 million infections annually as study uncovers hidden drivers of its evolution
Human protein MxA restricts H5N1, but virus mutations raise alarms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Many Americans unaware of alcohol's cancer risks, survey shows