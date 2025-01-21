Calorie labels cut intake slightly, but alcohol impact unclear

A comprehensive review highlights small but meaningful reductions in calorie selection and consumption from food labeling, while evidence for alcohol remains inconclusive.

Nutritional information concept.Study: Calorie (energy) labelling for changing selection and consumption of food or alcohol. Image Credit: asiandelight/Shutterstock.com

In a recent publication in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, researchers estimated the effect of calorie labeling on the selection and consumption of food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic links.

Their findings indicate that calorie labeling if implemented broadly, could reduce energy selection, purchase, and consumption, though further research is warranted.

Background

Poor diets, including high consumption of unhealthy fats, sugars, salt, and alcohol, contribute significantly to global obesity and non-communicable diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

These health issues cause millions of deaths annually, especially in disadvantaged groups, and impose significant economic costs. Despite the desire for healthier lifestyles, many struggle to maintain them due to environmental influences.

Calorie labeling on food and drinks is one intervention to promote healthier choices. This includes mandatory nutritional labels on packaged foods in various countries and calorie information on menus in some regions. While alcohol products often lack calorie labeling, there is growing advocacy for its inclusion.

Calorie labeling can potentially improve public health by encouraging better food and drink selections, leading to reduced calorie intake and weight management. However, the effectiveness of this intervention can vary based on factors like the setting, type of label, and socioeconomic status.

About the study

As part of the search criteria, researchers included both randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and non-randomized studies to assess the impact of calorie labeling on food and drink choices. The review included studies on children and adults.

Related Stories

Calorie labeling of food and drinks was the primary focus. To be included, the labels used in the studies had to display clear calorie information and be visible at the point of consumption or selection.

If other interventions were combined with calorie levels, they were included only if the effect of labeling could be isolated. Studies were excluded if they did not allow a clear measurement of the calorie label’s impact.

Primary outcomes were the selection or consumption of food and drinks, measured objectively. Only actual behavior data, not intentions or hypothetical scenarios, were included.

After identifying eligible studies from scientific literature databases and other resources, the research team constructed a dataset that included information about the study, setting (including country and level of intervention), characteristics of the participants studied (including ethnicity, gender, age, and socioeconomic status), the type of product, description of the label, duration of exposure to the intervention, and outcomes, including selection or consumption.

Findings

After a rigorous screening process, 25 studies, including 18 RCTs, one quasi-RCT, and six non-randomized studies, were included in the review. Most were conducted in high-income countries, with settings ranging from restaurants and worksite cafeterias to supermarkets and laboratories.

Participant demographics varied, with 16 studies including adults over 18 and others including adolescents and children. Socioeconomic and weight status data were reported variably, with several studies featuring overweight or obese participants.

First, researchers explored the effects of calorie labeling on the selection of food and non-alcoholic drink items found in RCTs. Calorie labeling on menus or food items slightly reduces the calories selected, with high-certainty evidence showing a small average decrease of about 11 kcal per meal.

This analysis included 16 studies with 9850 participants, mostly comparing simple calorie labels to no labels. Most research took place in real-world settings like restaurants. Sensitivity analyses confirmed the results, indicating the reduction is consistent across different settings and types of labels.

Six non-randomized studies also assessed the impact of calorie labeling on food and non-alcoholic drink purchases. Most studies in the United States showed a reduction in calories purchased, with decreases ranging from 14 to 73 kcal per transaction.

In the United Kingdom studies found a reduction in energy purchased from labeled products. These results were consistent with randomized studies.

Ten comparisons from eight studies with 2,134 participants evaluated the effects of calorie labeling on food consumption. The results suggest that calorie labeling may reduce energy intake by about 35 kcal per meal (5.9%), but the evidence is of low certainty due to study limitations and short-term settings.

Subgroup analyses indicated a larger effect in laboratory settings and among higher socioeconomic status participants.

For alcoholic drinks, two studies found no clear impact on energy selection or alcohol units, and the evidence is of very low certainty, with significant uncertainty about real-world effects. The review found no studies that examined the impact of labeling on alcoholic drink consumption.

Conclusions

The review suggests that calorie labels on food products can reduce the energy selected and consumed, with modest but potentially meaningful effects. For food, calorie labeling resulted in a 1.8% reduction in energy selected and a 5.9% reduction in energy consumed.

However, the evidence for alcohol is limited, with no clear impact on selection or consumption. The evidence shows that quality is high for food selection but low for food consumption and very low for alcohol. The intervention’s effectiveness is consistent across settings, but its impact may be less in high-deprivation areas.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2025, January 21). Calorie labels cut intake slightly, but alcohol impact unclear. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 21, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250121/Calorie-labels-cut-intake-slightly-but-alcohol-impact-unclear.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Calorie labels cut intake slightly, but alcohol impact unclear". News-Medical. 21 January 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250121/Calorie-labels-cut-intake-slightly-but-alcohol-impact-unclear.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Calorie labels cut intake slightly, but alcohol impact unclear". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250121/Calorie-labels-cut-intake-slightly-but-alcohol-impact-unclear.aspx. (accessed January 21, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2025. Calorie labels cut intake slightly, but alcohol impact unclear. News-Medical, viewed 21 January 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250121/Calorie-labels-cut-intake-slightly-but-alcohol-impact-unclear.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Researchers explore the link between alcohol consumption and androgenetic alopecia
Understanding the mechanisms behind alcohol-associated liver disease
Experts call for national strategy to address alcohol-related harms in the UK
Anti-obesity medications could help treat alcohol use disorders
Over half of US college students experience alcohol-related harms
Nearly half of weight loss participants reduced alcohol use after starting anti-obesity medication
Oral medication sodium oxybate shows promise for treating laryngeal dystonia
Alcohol consumption increases risks of cirrhosis and HCC in patients with HBV infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Alcohol consumption raises pain threshold and aggressive behavior