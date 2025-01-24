University Hospitals introduces endoscopic spine surgery for back pain patients with herniated discs

University Hospitals is now offering endoscopic spine surgery for patients needing treatment for back pain due to herniated discs in their spine. Xiaofei (Sophie) Zhou, MD, completed Arthrex's Endoscopic Spine Training course to bring this advanced procedure to the health system and recently completed the first endoscopic discectomy utilizing Arthrex technology at UH. The health system is the only one in the greater Cleveland area offering this type of ultra-minimally invasive surgery.

Arthrex's technology allows surgeons to remove the herniated part of the disc through a single incision of less than one centimeter. Lumbar spine disc herniations were previously treated utilizing a microscope and larger incisions to accommodate for visualization. The smaller incision allows for many benefits, including minimal to no blood loss, less to no opioids prescribed post-op, less tissue disruption and bone resection, less post-op pain, faster recovery, and quicker return to work and daily activities when compared to traditional techniques.

Specially designed instruments like the endoscope, which is about the width of a pencil, allow surgeons to view and reach small areas of the spine without the need for the large incision required for traditional spine surgery. This minimizes disruption and damage to muscles responsible for stabilizing the back, and reduces the need to remove any bone.

Dr. Zhou is the only female spine neurosurgeon in the health system, and the associate program director of the neurosurgical residency at University Hospitals. She hopes to expand the program by training the next generation of physicians.

"This type of surgery is the future. Adopting this at UH and training our residents in it sets them up for success in their own careers," Dr. Zhou explained. "We are providing healing and teaching the next generation, while discovering new, minimally invasive ways of achieving surgical success. This fits so well with our UH mission – To Heal. To Teach. To Discover."

The first successful case was performed this month and provided 33-year-old patient, Brenna Paradinovich, with reduced pain and an enhanced quality of life. In August of 2023, Brenna fell and hurt her back. After persistent pain and trying to relieve it with physical therapy, an MRI showed herniation in her spine. Brenna's pain management specialist suggested an epidural spinal injection, which helped for a short time, but she eventually needed to continue physical therapy.

When the pain persisted, Brenna's healthcare team knew that surgery would be the best option. She initially had a traditional spine surgery, in which a larger incision is used, in October of 2024 with Dr. Zhou. The disc re-herniated, which is not uncommon, and she was referred back to Dr. Zhou for this new surgery option. Following the endoscopic discectomy, Brenna was able to go home the same day. She believes her recovery time took about two weeks less than the traditional surgery. She said after having this procedure, she would never have traditional spine surgery again.

"Dr. Zhou explained the surgery in a way that was easy to understand and made me feel comfortable," Brenna explained. "I was able to go home the same day, and this procedure was much better for me recovery-wise compared to the traditional spine surgery I had initially. The incision was about two inches long for my first surgery, and this one was much smaller. I also have autism and so social settings can be difficult for me to navigate. Dr. Zhou was very personable and walked me through every step of the surgery and how it would work. I sing her praises."

"Not only does this new type of surgery give patients a quicker recovery time and avoids scarring, due to the small – less than a centimeter – incision, but it helps them with the anxiety of having a procedure done to one of the most important parts of their body," Dr. Zhou added. "It's especially beneficial for younger patients. I'm grateful to be able to offer this advanced technique to my patients, and look forward to continuing to grow this program as I train more surgeons in this area."