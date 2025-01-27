Machine learning could be a complementary decision-support tool for assessing depression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of Family PhysiciansJan 27 2025

Background and goal: Depression impacts an estimated 18 million Americans each year, yet depression screening rarely occurs in the outpatient setting. This study evaluated an AI-based machine learning biomarker tool that uses speech patterns to detect moderate to severe depression, aiming to improve access to screening in primary care settings.

Study approach: The study analyzed over 14,000 voice samples from U.S. and Canadian adults. Participants answered the question, "How was your day?" with at least 25 seconds of free-form speech. The tool analyzed vocal biomarkers associated with depression, including speech cadence, hesitations, pauses, and other acoustic features. These were compared to results from the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), a standard depression screening tool. A PHQ-9 score of 10 or higher indicated moderate to severe depression. The AI tool provided three outputs: Signs of Depression Detected, Signs of Depression Not Detected, and Further Evaluation Recommended (for uncertain cases).

Main results: The dataset used to train the AI model consisted of 10,442 samples, while an additional 4,456 samples were used in a validation set to assess its accuracy. 

  • The tool demonstrated a sensitivity of 71%, correctly identifying depression in 71% of people who had it.

  • Specificity was 74%, correctly ruling out depression in 74% of people who did not have it.

Why it matters: The study findings suggest that machine learning technology could serve as a complementary decision-support tool for assessing depression.

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Mazur, A., et al. (2025) Evaluation of an AI-Based Voice Biomarker Tool to Detect Signals Consistent With Moderate to Severe Depression. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.240091.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Innovative research links biometric data to mood prediction in shift workers
Exercise reduces severity of postpartum depression and anxiety
Depression increases risk of menstrual pain
Research highlights immune system's role in depression
Age, education, and religion impact depression risk among Nigerian older adults
European research project seeks faster depression treatment solutions
Gut-targeted antidepressants: A novel approach to battling depression and anxiety
AI model combines speech and brain activity to diagnose depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Brain signals involved in reward learning may hold key to personalized depression treatments