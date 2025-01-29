Weekly diabetes injection could replace daily shots for lipodystrophy patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Rutgers UniversityJan 29 2025

Rutgers Health researchers have found that a weekly injection of diabetes medication could replace painful daily hormone shots for people with a rare genetic form of lipodystrophy that leaves patients with almost zero fat tissue, according to a study in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Congenital generalized lipodystrophy (CGL), which affects only a few thousand people worldwide, results in severe metabolic disease, diabetes, insulin resistance and reduced life expectancy. With no fat tissue for proper storage, fat accumulates in organs such as the liver, leading to extreme insulin resistance and diabetes. 

These patients are severely ill and face markedly reduced life expectancy due to profound insulin resistance."

Christoph Buettner, chief of endocrinology, metabolism, and nutrition at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and senior author of the study

Currently, the standard treatment for CGL involves daily injections of metreleptin, a synthetic version of the hormone leptin, which is naturally produced exclusively by fat tissue. However, daily leptin shots are both expensive – costing hundreds of thousands of dollars annually – and particularly painful for CGL patients.

"When you inject yourself with, for example, insulin, you inject into subcutaneous fat, but these patients don't have that," said Svetlana Ten, associate professor of pediatrics and first author of the study. "Each injection is painful."

In the recent study, researchers explored if the diabetes and obesity drug tirzepatide (the active ingredient in Zepbound and Mounjaro) could improve CGL, as it improves insulin resistance. Tirzepatide is administered through a weekly injection, potentially reducing the burden and pain associated with CGL treatment. It is also much more affordable than metreleptin.

The first patient, a 23-year-old man who had refused the painful daily treatments with leptin and insulin for 2 years, saw his average blood glucose drop from 252 to 128 milligrams per deciliter after three weeks on the maximum dose of tirzepatide. His blood glucose, which had been at healthy levels between 70 and 140 milligrams per deciliter in 8% of readings, remained at healthy levels in 93% of readings, an almost complete normalization without the need to inject insulin.

Related Stories

The second patient, a 64-year-old woman who required supplemental insulin injections because leptin alone couldn't control her blood glucose, achieved normal blood glucose levels with tirzepatide alone.

"The surprise here was that when we stopped leptin and gave tirzepatide, the patient was very well controlled, probably better than while she was taking leptin," Buettner said. "Leptin is an important hormone, made only by fat tissue, that is an important regulator of metabolism, so leptin therapy made intuitive sense in patients with CGL. The hormone GLP1, which is mimicked by tirzepatide, is not made in adipose tissue, and while tirzepatide is an insulin sensitizer, we did not expect it would have such potency in patients with CGL." 

While both tirzepatide and leptin work in the brain, they do so through different signaling pathways, acting on different neurons in distinct brain regions. This suggests that leptin and GLP1 signaling may have more extensive overlap than so far suggested.

The researchers plan a larger trial to validate these initial results, though recruiting enough patients will be challenging given the condition's rarity.

If the results hold up in larger studies, tirzepatide could offer CGL patients an easier and potentially more affordable treatment option. However, Buettner said more research is needed to evaluate both the long-term efficacy and safety in this specific patient population and beyond that in other leptin-deficient conditions.

Source:

Rutgers University

Journal reference:

Ten, S., et al. (2025) Tirzepatide for Congenital Generalized Lipodystrophy. New England Journal of Medicine. doi.org/10.1056/NEJMc2413871.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Rethinking mental health research through AI-driven simulations
Dapagliflozin plus calorie restriction boosts remission rates in adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity
Study shows how physical activity can enhance brain function and prevent dementia
Study shows long-term cannabis use disrupts critical brain processes
Study reveals significant life expectancy deficit in adults with diagnosed ADHD
Global research uncovers varying diabetes mortality risks by ethnicity
Why Type 2 diabetes patients need more than just blood sugar monitoring
Study uncovers distinct blood protein signature in children with Long COVID

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Microplastics in the bloodstream may pose hidden risks to brain health