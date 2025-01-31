Mental health factors key to recovery in older adults with hip fractures

New research to identify factors associated with improved outcomes for older adults recovering from hip fractures found a connection with mental health and psychological resilience. Published in the Journals of Gerontology: Series A, the "Better mental health and fewer depressive symptoms are associated with greater psychological resilience after hip fracture" study found that addressing overall mental health could contribute to maximizing recovery potential among older women recovering from hip fractures.

Hip fractures represent a significant health concern, generating more than 300,000 emergency room visits among older adults each year and more than 500,000 hip replacement surgeries. About 25 percent of these patients require long-term care a year after their fall.

The research involved 129 women aged 65 and older who had recently undergone surgical repair for hip fractures and who were part of a clinical trial of testosterone and exercise during hip fracture recovery led by Ellen F. Binder, MD, from Washington University, St Louis, MO. The study assessed various factors, including education, cognition, mental health, and depressive symptoms, to determine their association with psychological resilience. Findings indicated that lower scores on the Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS) and higher scores on the Global Mental Health Score (PROMIS-GMH) were significantly associated with higher resilience.

This study underscores the need for comprehensive care approaches that integrate mental health support into rehabilitation programs for older adults recovering from hip fractures. Addressing overall mental health during the recovery process from hip fractures is crucial. By focusing on reducing depressive symptoms and enhancing mental well-being, we can potentially increase psychological resilience, thereby maximizing recovery potential in older adults." Sarah D. Berry, MD, MPH, associate scientist at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research and a co-author of the study

