New video series developed to offer support for parents of children with mild hearing loss

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aston UniversityFeb 4 2025

Aston University's Dr. Amanda Hall and Dr. Helen Pryce have helped to develop a new series of videos to offer guidance and support to parents of very young children diagnosed with mild hearing loss or hearing loss on only one side.

The videos, available on YouTube, were produced by the National Deaf Children's Society (NDCS) and were designed in conjunction with partners from University College London and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. A new report from the team, Development of parent experience-based information resources for families of children age 0-4 years with mild/unilateral deafness, identified a number of challenges and uncertainties for parents, which the videos aim to address.

A newborn hearing screening program in England was set up to identify moderate or greater deafness in both ears (bilateral deafness) but also picks up mild bilateral deafness and deafness on just one side, or unilateral deafness. The researchers interviewed 17 parents of children aged 0-4 with mild or unilateral deafness to understand their experiences of diagnosis, their decisions on managing their child's condition, experience of equipment and technology, and advice to other parents.

After analyzing the answers, the researchers found that parents experienced particular uncertainty around mild or unilateral deafness, and that these uncertainties were influenced by various factors, such as whether hearing devices or education support are available locally, and their trust and compliance with medical advice. They found that parents decisions were often taken based on a combination of professional advice and what they themselves had noticed about their child's hearing. Changes in circumstances, such as progressive hearing loss or the child starting nursery, generate more uncertainties to navigate.

As a result of the analysis, Dr. Hall, Dr. Pryce and their colleagues were able to develop the four short support videos with NDCS, in which parents share their own journeys and experiences, aiming to help other parents on their journeys.

The report's authors also made a number of recommendations for further support for parents, including that professional bodies should develop guidelines for professionals working with parents of children with bilateral mild deafness and unilateral deafness, and that professionals may need additional training on communicating uncertainty.

Our goal with the videos is to support families through hearing from other parents who have been through similar experiences. We hope these videos help families to feel more confident in their decision making and managing their child's unilateral or mild deafness."

Dr. Amanda Hall, Aston University

Source:

Aston University

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lurie Children's launches campaign to raise awareness of newborn screening
Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children
Parents open to child weight support through adult weight management programs
Study uncovers distinct blood protein signature in children with Long COVID
Sharenting on Instagram: Are children paying the price for influencer fame?
Elevated uric acid levels may contribute to severe malaria outcomes in children
Self-guided family-based treatment effective for childhood obesity
Childhood obesity treatment reduces long-term health risks but not depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Totally implantable cochlear implant promises a new era of hearing restoration