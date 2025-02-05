Racial disparities found in migraine diagnosis for children and teens

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of NeurologyFeb 5 2025

Children and young people who are Black or Hispanic are less likely to be diagnosed with migraine than those who are white when being seen for headache in a pediatric emergency department, according to a study published in the February 5, 2025, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study also found they received fewer tests and less intensive treatment.

Migraine is disabling and can significantly impact a young person's quality of life, leading to problems in school performance, social activities and more. Without a proper diagnosis, medications that can help reduce migraine may be delayed. Unfortunately, our study found racial and ethnic disparities in the diagnosis, testing and treatment of migraine."

Marissa Maliakal Anto, MD, MSc, author of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

For the study, researchers reviewed data on emergency department visits at 49 children's hospitals over a seven-year period. They included 160,466 visits for headache by people age five to 21. Of those visits, 25% were by Black participants, 26% were by Hispanic/Latino participants and 41% were by white participants.

Researchers reviewed medical data to determine the diagnosis, testing and treatment for each participant.

For diagnosis, researchers found that Black and Hispanic participants were less likely to be diagnosed with migraine, with 28% of Black and 28% of Hispanic participants receiving a migraine diagnosis compared to 46% of white participants.

Related Stories

Researchers reviewed data on testing including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) brain scans. Of the group, 4% of Black participants, 4% of Hispanic participants and 9% of white participants had an MRI. After adjusting for factors such as age, sex, and insurance type, researchers found Black participants were 44% less likely and Hispanic participants were 46% less likely to have an MRI than white participants.

For treatment, they found Black participants were 37% more likely and Hispanic participants 54% more likely to receive only oral medications without any intravenous medications when compared to white participants. Black participants were 20% less likely and Hispanic participants 35% less likely to be admitted to a hospital than white participants. However, they found that similar percentages of participants in all three groups received no medication.

"Headache is one of the most common symptoms at children's hospital emergency departments," said Anto. "More research is needed to understand how disparities in migraine diagnosis, testing and treatment affect children, teens and young people in the long term. Research is also needed to develop interventions to reduce these inequities."

A limitation of the study was the data was from children's hospitals within the United States so the results may not be the same in other countries or in settings such as non-pediatric emergency departments.

Source:

American Academy of Neurology

Journal reference:

Kellier, D., et al. (2025). Association of Race and Ethnicity With Emergency Room Rate of Migraine Diagnosis, Testing, and Management in Children With Headache. Neurology. doi.org/10.1212/wnl.0000000000213351.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study explores the effects of recent and lifetime cannabis use on brain function
Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s linked to aging brain’s failing waste disposal
Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children
Study uncovers distinct blood protein signature in children with Long COVID
Study shows long-term cannabis use disrupts critical brain processes
Pandemic increases depression risk for older adults living with migraine
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein found lingering in brain regions
Microplastics may accumulate in the brain at higher levels than in the kidney or liver

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Microplastics in the bloodstream may pose hidden risks to brain health