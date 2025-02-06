Urgent action needed to end female genital mutilation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The World Health OrganizationFeb 6 2025

Female genital mutilation is a violation of human rights that inflicts deep and lifelong physical, emotional and psychological scars on girls and women. This harmful practice affects more than 230 million girls and women today. An estimated 27 million more girls could endure this violation of their rights and dignity by 2030 if we do not take action now.

Today, on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, and in response to the theme "Stepping up the pace: Strengthening alliances and building movements to end female genital mutilation", UNFPA, UNICEF and WHO reaffirm our commitment to work together with countries and communities to end this harmful practice – once and for all.

There is hope. Many countries have seen a decline in the prevalence of female genital mutilation. We are witnessing progress in countries like Kenya and Uganda, where collaborative action and community-led initiatives are proving that by strengthening alliances and building movements, we can accelerate change.

Since the launch of the UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation in 2008, and in collaboration with WHO, close to 7 million girls and women access prevention and protection services. Additionally, 48 million people have made public declarations to abandon the practice, and 220 million individuals were reached by mass media messaging on the issue. In the last two years, close to 12 000 grassroots organizations and 112 000 community and frontline workers galvanized to effect change at this critical juncture.

Yet the fragility of progress made has also become starkly evident. In the Gambia, for example, attempts to repeal the ban on female genital mutilation persist, even after an initial proposal to do so was rejected by its parliament last year. Such efforts could gravely undermine the rights, health and dignity of future generations of girls and women, jeopardizing the tireless work over decades to change attitudes and mobilize communities.

Of the 31 countries in which data on prevalence are collected nationally, only seven countries are on track to meet the Sustainable Development Goal of ending female genital mutilation by or before 2030. The current rate of progress must accelerate urgently to meet this target.

Related Stories

This requires strengthened alliances among leaders, grassroots organizations and across sectors spanning health, education and social protection – as well as sustained advocacy and expanded social movements with girls and survivors at the centre.

It demands greater accountability at all levels to ensure commitments to human rights are upheld and policies and strategies are implemented to protect girls at risk and provide care, including justice, for survivors. It also requires increased investment in scaling up proven interventions. We are indebted to generous donors and partners who are supporting this life-changing work and call on others to join them.

We all have a role to play to ensure that every girl is protected and can live free from harm. Let's step up the pace and act with urgency. The time to end female genital mutilation is now.

 

Source:

The World Health Organization

Posted in: Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Childhood obesity treatment reduces long-term health risks but not depression
Adderall shortage linked to shift in ADHD treatment for children
AI-based blood test could revolutionize diagnosis of Long Covid in children
Study: A quarter of children in England receive social care services before 18
Lurie Children's launches campaign to raise awareness of newborn screening
New video series developed to offer support for parents of children with mild hearing loss
Cannabis smoke at home linked to secondhand exposure in children
Sharenting on Instagram: Are children paying the price for influencer fame?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study uncovers distinct blood protein signature in children with Long COVID