Classical music influences fetal heart rhythms, enhancing predictability and stability

A new study finds that classical music exposure in the third trimester reduces the complexity of fetal heart rate variability, leading to more regular and stable cardiac patterns, potentially linked to fetal movements.

Pregnancy therapy music.Study: Response to music on the nonlinear dynamics of human fetal heart rate fluctuations: A recurrence plot analysis. Image Credit: MVelishchuk/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in Chaos, a group of researchers assessed the response of classical music exposure to the nonlinear behavior of fetal heart rate fluctuations in fetuses between 32 and 40 weeks of gestation using recurrence quantification analysis.

Background

Can an unborn baby hear and respond to music? Studies suggest that fetuses begin processing sound as early as the third trimester, with music potentially influencing neurodevelopment. Music has long been recognized for its influence on physiological and psychological states.

It has been used in therapeutic settings to reduce stress, improve cognitive function, and regulate emotional responses. Studies suggest that music exposure in utero may contribute to fetal neurodevelopment, potentially impacting sensory processing and autonomic regulation.

Fetal heart rate variability (HRV) is a key indicator of autonomic nervous system development, reflecting the balance between sympathetic and parasympathetic activity. Traditional analyses of fetal HRV rely on linear methods, which may not fully capture its complexity.

Recurrence quantification analysis (RQA) has emerged as a valuable tool in understanding the nonlinear dynamics of physiological systems, offering deeper insights into fetal responses to external stimuli.

Despite promising findings, limited research exists on how music influences fetal HRV through nonlinear analysis. Further research is needed to clarify the extent to which musical stimulation modulates fetal autonomic activity.

About the study

The present study was conducted at Hospital Reina Madre Clínicas de la Mujer in Toluca, Mexico, between April and July 2024. A total of 100 pregnant women in their third trimester (28-40 weeks of gestation) were selected.

Related Stories

Inclusion criteria required singleton pregnancies without complications, while exclusions included multiple gestations, fetal malformations, drug use, and pregnancy-related conditions such as gestational diabetes or hypertension. Ultimately, 37 fetal R-R time series met the quality criteria and were analyzed.

Participants were seated comfortably while a Monica AN24 maternal-fetal monitor, operating at a 900 Hz sampling frequency, recorded transabdominal fetal electrocardiograms. Five strategically placed electrodes ensured optimal signal acquisition.

Before placement, the abdominal skin was cleaned and prepared to reduce impedance. Musical stimulation was applied through headphones placed on the maternal abdomen, delivering two five-minute segments of classical music representing European and Mexican classical compositions, respectively. The study followed a fixed sequence: PRE (baseline, no music), STIM1 (first musical piece), STIM2 (second musical piece), and POST (post-stimulation).

RQA was used to analyze fetal HRV, extracting key indices such as determinism (DET), average diagonal line length (L), maximum line length (LMAX), entropy (ENTR), and trapping time (TT).

Additionally, conventional HRV indices, including the standard deviation of R–R intervals (SDRR), were evaluated. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism, with significance set at p ≤ 0.05.

Study results

Among the 100 recorded cases, 57 fetal R–R time series were excluded due to excessive data loss, and six more were eliminated due to gestational diabetes. This resulted in 37 eligible cases for analysis across all study stages.

Maternal and fetal demographic data indicated an average gestational age of 36.2 ± 3.2 weeks and a mean maternal age of 29.2 ± 6.0 years. The mean maternal weight was 74.6 ± 13.7 kg, while the mean height was 1.64 ± 0.10 m.

The newborns had an average birth weight of 3149 ± 394 g, and the median Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity, and Respiration (APGAR) score at five minutes was 8.8 ± 0.5.

The cumulative number of fetal heart rate accelerations varied across the study phases. The PRE and STIM1 stages each recorded 24 accelerations, STIM2 showed a slight reduction to 21, while POST exhibited a notable increase to 31. No fetal heart rate decelerations were observed during any phase.

RQA indices revealed significant modifications in fetal HRV. DET increased significantly from PRE (0.455 ± 0.135) to POST (0.514 ± 0.138, p = 0.0117), indicating a shift toward greater regularity and predictability in fetal cardiac dynamics. Similarly, L values rose from PRE (2.52 [2.32-2.82]) to POST (2.67 [2.44-3.13], p = 0.0414) and STIM2 (2.58 [2.38–2.96], p = 0.0238), suggesting increased stability.

LMAX values demonstrated a marked increase from PRE (10.0 [8.5-15.0]) to STIM2 (17.0 [9.0-33.5], p = 0.0037), reinforcing the observation that the second musical stimulus enhanced the predictability of fetal heart rate patterns.

TT also showed a significant rise, further supporting the hypothesis that musical exposure influences the fetal autonomic system. Conversely, ENTR declined from PRE to POST, reflecting reduced complexity and nonlinear fluctuations in fetal HRV.

The SDRR index exhibited an increase from STIM1 (18.81 ± 6.84 ms) to POST (21.94 ± 7.93 ms, p = 0.0464), suggesting enhanced overall fetal HRV post-exposure. Although spectral indices, including the low-frequency (LF) and high-frequency (HF) components, showed trends toward change, they did not reach statistical significance.

Conclusions

To summarize, this study provides compelling evidence that classical music exposure influences fetal HRV by enhancing regularity, predictability, and stability in cardiac dynamics. The observed increase in DET and decreased ENTR suggests a shift toward more structured autonomic responses post-stimulation.

Notably, the second musical stimulus elicited the most pronounced effects, highlighting the potential for specific musical characteristics to shape fetal responses.

The increase in SDRR in the post-exposure phase aligns with previous findings associating fetal movement with heightened variability, suggesting that music may not only modulate autonomic control but also influence fetal behavioral states. These insights underscore the potential of prenatal music exposure as a non-invasive means of supporting fetal development.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2025, February 07). Classical music influences fetal heart rhythms, enhancing predictability and stability. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 07, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250207/Classical-music-influences-fetal-heart-rhythms-enhancing-predictability-and-stability.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Classical music influences fetal heart rhythms, enhancing predictability and stability". News-Medical. 07 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250207/Classical-music-influences-fetal-heart-rhythms-enhancing-predictability-and-stability.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Classical music influences fetal heart rhythms, enhancing predictability and stability". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250207/Classical-music-influences-fetal-heart-rhythms-enhancing-predictability-and-stability.aspx. (accessed February 07, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2025. Classical music influences fetal heart rhythms, enhancing predictability and stability. News-Medical, viewed 07 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250207/Classical-music-influences-fetal-heart-rhythms-enhancing-predictability-and-stability.aspx.

Suggested Reading

AI software improves detection of congenital heart defects in prenatal ultrasounds
Late menopause linked to better vascular health in women
Study unlocks structural secrets of ApoB100 protein linked to heart disease
Testosterone found to worsen heart attack damage
Scientists design strategy for preventing cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines
Kennesaw State Professor wins American Heart Association award for aortic valve research
Drinking ketones improves heart health for people with type 2 diabetes
Study finds increased risk of cardiovascular disease for mothers of twins

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
COVID-19 speeds up artery plaque growth, raising heart disease risk