Swimming in lakes may increase risk of Legionella infection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Canadian Medical Association JournalFeb 18 2025

Swimming in some lakes with still water can lead to infection with Legionella, bacteria that can cause pneumonia, and people who engage in open water swimming should be aware of this risk, say the authors of a practice article published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.241086.

"Legionella infection represents a public health hazard owing to its ability to spread through exposure to natural water bodies and human-made water reservoirs," writes Dr. Ashley Bryson, an internal medicine resident at the University of Manitoba, with coauthors.

Legionella infection is an atypical cause of community-acquired pneumonia. Referred to as legionnaires' disease, it presents with fever, fatigue, respiratory symptoms, and sometimes diarrhea. Legionella bacteria thrive in the warm, stagnant water in plumbing systems, air conditioners, public spas, and even lakes and rivers. Risk factors for Legionnaires' disease include age older than 50 years, smoking history, chronic cardiovascular or kidney disease, diabetes, and a compromised immune system.

The 77-year-old patient described in the article had visited Iowa and swum in a natural lake 2 weeks earlier. Over 4 days of increasing weakness combined with fever, cough, and recurring sudden falls in his home, he visited the emergency department. Given his travel activity, clinicians suspected legionnaires' disease after initial standard antibiotic therapy failed to treat his pneumonia.

Related Stories

Fewer than 100 cases of legionnaires' disease are reported per year but, as diagnosis is challenging, cases may be underreported.

"Clinicians should consider legionnaires' disease in patients with pneumonia that does not improve despite the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, especially if the pneumonia is severe, occurring in immunocompromised patients or patients with recent travel history, or when only antimicrobials without activity against atypical pathogens have been administered," the authors recommend.

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Journal reference:

Bryson, A., et al. (2025) Legionnaires’ disease following lake swimming in Iowa. CMAJ. doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.241086.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Your gut bacteria shape your health from childhood to old age, study reveals
Can parents' diet predict childhood obesity? New research weighs in
Study explores the impact of respiratory bacteria on RSV severity
Dead bacteria offer nutrients to neighbors through evolved enzyme
Hospital sink drains found to harbor dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research
Broccoli sprouts may help prediabetes, but only with the right gut bacteria
Gut bacteria could one day serve as microscopic in-house pharmacists

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study highlights the need for more diversity in vaginal microbiome research