WHO and EU join forces to advance digital health in sub-Saharan Africa

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The World Health OrganizationOct 15 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union (EU) announced today a new agreement to support the digital transformation of health systems and wider adoption of WHO's Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) in sub-Saharan Africa. This EU–WHO partnership will improve pandemic preparedness and accelerate progress towards better health and well-being for all.

The agreement was announced at the World Health Summit 2025 by Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Systems, Access and Data; Dr Mohamed Yakub Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa; and Mr Martin Seychell, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission Directorate-General for International Partnerships.

The GDHCN is a global system that enables countries to securely and reliably verify nationally approved digital health credentials across borders. The system builds on the European Union Digital COVID Certificate (EU DCC), which facilitated verification of vaccination, testing and recovery certification for international travelers connecting 76 countries and territories. However, only four countries from the WHO African Region-Benin, Cabo Verde, Seychelles and Togo-were able to join the EU DCC network.

Since its transfer to the WHO in 2023, the GDHCN has shown strong potential to support the digitization of the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), commonly known as the Yellow Card, in alignment with the updated International Health Regulations (IHR). Making the most of its potential could enhance global vaccination tracking, reduce fraud, and simplify international health requirements.

Under the new joint agreement, which includes an €8 million EU grant spanning 2025 to 2028, WHO and the European Union will collaborate to bolster national efforts to advance the digital transformation of health systems in sub-Saharan Africa. WHO will provide technical and policy expertise, in collaboration with regional partners such as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Related Stories

The EU investment is part of the Digital Health workstream of the Team Europe Initiative on the EU-AU Health Partnership, which brings together European and African stakeholders to build resilient digital health ecosystems across the continent, and aligned with the EU Global Gateway strategy.

Empowering countries and people

The GDHCN supports countries in building trusted, interoperable digital health systems that directly benefit people - providing secure, portable health records accessible wherever they travel, including during health emergencies. Personal health records are managed securely by each individual country or their health system. These records cannot be accessed by other parties, including WHO.

The network is built on internationally recognized standards for privacy, data protection, and interoperability, and participation of countries is voluntary. The network fosters cross-border collaboration among countries and partners, strengthening health security today, while laying the foundation for more resilient, person-centered health systems for future generations.

Source:

The World Health Organization

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blood and brain biomarkers transform how doctors confirm Alzheimer’s disease
America slashes heart attack deaths but faces surge in deadly heart failure and arrhythmias
How pandemic puppies changed children’s mental health and family life
How many cities will face unlivable heat by 2100?
Alcohol-related mortality in the US surged 89% since 1999
Toddlers exposed to the COVID pandemic show fewer behavioral problems
Researchers report surge in at-home heart attacks and cardiac deaths since COVID pandemic
Gut disorders forecast Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s risk years before diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Nirsevimab sharply cuts RSV hospitalizations in U.S. infants during the 2024–2025 season