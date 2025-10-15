AI-powered wearable device could cut Parkinson’s care costs

Researchers reveal that continuous monitoring with the STAT-ON™ wearable could transform Parkinson’s management, saving millions in care costs while enhancing patients’ quality of life.

Elderly personStudy: Improving Parkinson’s disease management through wearable technology: A cost-benefit perspective. Image credit: Chinnapong/Shutterstock.com

STAT-ON™, a wearable medical device, may reduce clinical costs related to Parkinson’s disease management by continuously monitoring symptoms and optimizing treatment adjustments, as a new study published in PLOS ONE reported.

Background

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is an age-related neurodegenerative disease, affecting approximately 7 to 10 million people globally. With increasing life expectancy and related rise in aging populations, especially in Western countries, the prevalence of PD is expected to reach 17 million in 2040 and 25 million in 2050.

Such an exponential rise in prevalence, together with a high increase in medical costs, may significantly burden public healthcare systems. According to the Parkinson’s Europe Association, the social costs of PD are approximately €11.600 per patient per year.

The diagnosis of PD is a complex process, and no curable treatment is currently available. Existing evidence indicates that about 40% of PD cases are wrongly diagnosed in current clinical practice, which is often frustrating for both patients and physicians.

In this context, many neurologists suggest that wearable medical devices can be helpful in continuously monitoring symptoms and acquiring relevant and reliable information from patients in home environments. However, the cost-effectiveness of introducing wearable devices in clinical practice remains largely unknown.

In the current study, researchers explored the modeled economic impact and potential clinical use of a wearable medical device, STAT-ON™, to reduce overall healthcare costs and improve quality of life in patients with PD.

STAT-ON™

STAT-ON™ is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered waist-worn medical device that monitors PD-related motor symptoms during daily activities. It also provides information about patient’s medication intake.

PD symptoms are often underestimated in clinical practice due to subjective assessments and limited consultation time. Clinical evaluation is also challenging, as symptoms typically occur every 6 to 9 months and last only about 20 minutes per visit. This lack of diagnosis subsequently leads to delayed treatment adjustments and worsening of clinical outcomes and patients’ quality of life. 

STAT-ON™ is an extensively validated device that can accurately detect key motor symptoms related to PD, supporting physicians in treatment decision-making and optimization. The device has shown comparable efficacy in hospital settings with other conventional tools, highlighting its clinical usefulness in assisting hospital neurologists.

The patient’s data is securely stored in the device with proper privacy, and data retrieval is managed through a healthcare professional’s smartphone app. After retrieval and report generation, the data is deleted for device reuse with other patients.

One major advantage of STAT-ON™ over wrist-worn devices is that its placement on the waist enables more precise monitoring of axial symptoms. On the other hand, wrist-worn devices cannot accurately monitor motor complications affecting the trunk, lower limbs, and neck.

Graphical representation of STAT-ON device and reports generated in the STAT-ON app
STAT-ON™ general view: The accompanying App enables configuring it at the beginning and generating the final report after the observation. 

Cost-benefit analysis of STAT-ON™

The study used previously published and validated data to conduct a cost-benefit analysis for introducing STAT-ON™ in European healthcare systems for PD management.  

Related Stories

The analysis revealed that continuous monitoring and accurate assessment of PD symptoms using STAT-ON™ helps optimize treatment regimens, reducing hospitalizations and institutional care costs.

Studies in different European countries reported considerable healthcare cost reductions through STAT-ON™ mediated detection of moderate and advanced symptoms in patients with PD. Specifically, the study estimated potential cost reductions of up to €137.8 million in Germany and €19 million in Sweden when STAT-ON™ is used to detect advanced PD symptoms.

These benefits support the inclusion of STAT-ON™ in clinical practice. Although this inclusion may increase medication expenses due to the prescription of highly expensive medicines for advanced disease stages, the improvement in patients’ quality of life and reduction in direct healthcare expenses will help offset the costs of medications.  

Utility of STAT-ON™

STAT-ON™ was developed to reduce healthcare costs and improve patients' quality of life. This device can also serve as a telemedicine tool for remote monitoring of PD patients. Telemedicine studies involving STAT-ON™ have reported significant improvement in daily-life activities, physical activity, depression, apathy, movement difficulties, balance, and frailty in PD patients.

Besides clinical benefits, STAT-ON™ can support fundamental research by providing data on PD patients’ motor symptoms and daily activities. By ensuring personalized monitoring, the device can also reduce participant drop-out and improve adherence, strengthening the quality of clinical trials.

Regarding treatment optimization, STAT-ON™ can assist physicians in identifying patients suitable for second-line therapies, such as deep brain stimulation, continuous dopaminergic infusions, and other advanced treatments recommended for patients who do not respond to first-line medications.

Overall, the study's model-based cost-benefit analysis supports including STAT-ON™ in clinical practice for PD management. However, the analysis relies on economic data from various European healthcare systems, which differ in structure, reimbursement policies, and medical care costs, potentially limiting the generalizability of the findings.

Furthermore, the study addressed direct medical costs related to PD. Still, it did not thoroughly consider indirect costs such as caregiver burden and lost productivity, which may affect the observed cost-effectiveness of STAT-ON™.

Previous validation studies determined the efficacy of STAT-ON™ in detecting PD symptoms. Further large-scale clinical trials are required to confirm the effectiveness across different patient populations.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2025, October 15). AI-powered wearable device could cut Parkinson’s care costs. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 15, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251015/AI-powered-wearable-device-could-cut-Parkinsone28099s-care-costs.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "AI-powered wearable device could cut Parkinson’s care costs". News-Medical. 15 October 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251015/AI-powered-wearable-device-could-cut-Parkinsone28099s-care-costs.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "AI-powered wearable device could cut Parkinson’s care costs". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251015/AI-powered-wearable-device-could-cut-Parkinsone28099s-care-costs.aspx. (accessed October 15, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2025. AI-powered wearable device could cut Parkinson’s care costs. News-Medical, viewed 15 October 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251015/AI-powered-wearable-device-could-cut-Parkinsone28099s-care-costs.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Aging, not smartphones, drives America’s growing loneliness crisis
Healthy diet may double life expectancy benefits for frail adults
Deep brain stimulation shows promise in reducing severe stuttering
Surgical hospital closures disproportionately hit poor and socially vulnerable communities
Refined DNA sequencing tool reveals hidden mutations behind aging and cancer
AI must optimize home care, continuity, and early detection for older adults
How shifting antibodies fuel aging and the new therapies aiming to slow it
Could belonging be a biological shield? Researchers uncover aging clues

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Aston University and BCHC strengthen partnership with new memorandum of understanding