F446L mutation in Lassa virus offers clues for new therapeutic approaches

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdFeb 19 2025

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Lassa virus (LASV) glycoprotein complex (GPC) contains retained stable-signal peptide (SSP), glycoprotein 1 (GP1), and glycoprotein 2 (GP2). Through serial passaging of LASV with inhibitors, adaptive mutants were obtained, most of which had mutations in the transmembrane (TM) domain of GP2. Characterizing the fusion inhibitor target within the TM domain of GP2 provided insights for the development of drugs and vaccines.

Membrane fusion, IIH6 inhibition, thermostability, and viral growth kinetics assays were conducted to characterize the effects of the F446L mutation on GPC-mediated membrane fusion, receptor binding, thermostability, growth kinetics, and fitness.

F446L conferred cross-resistance to structurally distinct inhibitors. Additionally, F446L increased the fusion activity of LASV and Mopeia virus (MOPV) GPC, thus elevating the pH threshold for LASV fusion and promoting MOPV fusion at neutral pH. However, F446L exerted little effect on the pseudotype viral growth profile or thermostability. Introduction of other residues at the conserved F446 locus indicated that this site showed low compatibility with similar retained aromatic cyclic tyrosine residues and did not tolerate charged residues.

The effects of the F446L mutation on LASV were characterized, thus providing useful information for the development of vaccines and drugs.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Guo, J., et al. (2025) Functional Characterization of a Lassa Virus Fusion Inhibitor Adaptive Mutant. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2024-0051.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Human protein MxA restricts H5N1, but virus mutations raise alarms
Rising Toscana virus infections in Italy highlight climate-driven health risks
Natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 weakened significantly after Omicron’s emergence
Inhaled antibody therapy shows promise for COVID-19 treatment
H5N1 bird flu spillover to horses, raises fears of new viral strains
The growing list of human viruses: Are we prepared for the next outbreak?
Updated guidelines for preventing and managing hepatitis B virus reactivation
Rare enterovirus strain in Spain raises alarms over potential outbreaks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
U.S. mosquito species show minimal risk of spreading Oropouche virus, study finds