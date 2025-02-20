Exploring how 25-hydroxycholesterol triggers ferroptosis in glial cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Doshisha UniversityFeb 20 2025

Oxysterols are a class of molecules derived from cholesterol via oxidation or as byproducts of cholesterol synthesis. Despite their relatively low concentration within our bodies, oxysterols are known to play many important biological roles, acting as transcriptional regulators, precursors for bile acid, and key players in brain development.

On the flip side, some pathologies are associated with imbalances in oxysterols. In particular, 25-hydroxycholesterol (25-OHC) has been shown to contribute to arteriosclerosis, cancer development, central nervous system disorders, dysregulated immune responses, and macular degeneration. Despite substantial efforts, the molecular mechanisms by which 25-OHC affects glial cells in diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) remain unclear.

Against this backdrop, a research team led by Professor Yasuomi Urano and Professor Noriko Noguchi from the Graduate School of Life and Medical Sciences, Doshisha University, Japan, explored the intricate roles of 25-OHC in inducing cell death, particularly in glial cells. Their paper was made available online on January 6, 2025, and was published in Volume 228 of Free Radical Biology and Medicine on February 16, 2025.

The researchers sought to clarify how 25-OHC contributes to cell death in Schwann cell cultures, which are essential supporting cells in the nervous system. Through extensive experimentation, they revealed that 25-OHC induces a specific type of cell death called ferroptosis-an iron-dependent process characterized by the accumulation of toxic fatty molecules within cells. "While 25-OHC is thought to be mainly associated with inducing apoptosis in various cell types, our findings highlight the importance of considering ferroptosis as a potential cell death mechanism triggered by a similar concentration of 25-OHC," explains Urano.

More specifically, the team identified two key mechanisms for 25-OHC-induced ferroptosis. First, 25-OHC inhibits important cellular pathways involving the processing of SREBPs (or Sterol Regulatory Element-Binding Proteins), which normally help maintain lipid homeostasis and protect cells from metabolic imbalance. Second, it disrupts the cell's natural antioxidant systems by reducing levels of a crucial protective enzyme called glutathione peroxidase 4, leading to redox imbalances.

Related Stories

Interestingly, the researchers revealed that even at concentrations too low to directly cause cell death, exposure to 25-OHC makes cells more susceptible to ferroptosis. This result has significant implications for understanding how diseases like ALS might progress, as even modest elevations in 25-OHC levels could contribute to long-term cellular damage.

Together, the findings suggest several promising directions for future investigation, including the development of drugs that could block ferroptosis or prevent 25-OHC accumulation. Alternatively, one could also leverage oxysterols to make tumor cells more vulnerable. "Considering the promising potential of cancer therapy with ferroptosis inducers, 25-OHC is expected to enhance the efficacy of ferroptosis inducers as anticancer agents," highlights Urano. Additionally, measuring 25-OHC levels could potentially serve as a biomarker for the early detection of various diseases, though this would require further validation.

Overall, this study represents a significant step forward in understanding how oxysterols contribute to both regular and pathological processes. With any luck, these newfound insights will let us develop innovative therapeutic and diagnostic strategies for challenging conditions.

Source:

Doshisha University

Journal reference:

Urano, Y., et al. (2025). Downregulation of the SREBP pathways and disruption of redox status by 25-hydroxycholesterol predispose cells to ferroptosis. Free Radical Biology and Medicine. doi.org/10.1016/j.freeradbiomed.2025.01.010.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows promise for new treatment approach for multiple sclerosis
Scientists discover functional role of introns in cells
New gene switch may lead to precise treatments for metabolic diseases
How does intermittent fasting affect β cell function and diabetes risk
TG Therapeutics to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform
Shift Bioscience establishes North American facilities to expand capabilities of AI-powered virtual cell technology
ChromTR revolutionizes chromosome detection in metaphase cell images
Vimseltinib gains FDA approval for treating tenosynovial giant cell tumor

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Intermittent fasting may harm insulin-producing cells in teens