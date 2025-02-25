Using bioengineered materials to treat chemotherapy-induced oral lesions

A new research paper was published in Oncotarget, Volume 16, on February 18, 2025, titled "Leukopenia, weight loss and oral mucositis induced by 5-Fluorouracil in hamsters' model: A regenerative approach using electrospun poly(Lactic-co-Glycolic Acid) membrane."

Researchers from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and Brazilian Center for Research in Physics have investigated a novel approach to treating oral mucositis, a painful and debilitating side effect of chemotherapy. Led by first author and corresponding author Ana Chor, the study examined the effectiveness of an electrospun poly (Lactic-co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) membrane in promoting tissue regeneration in an animal model of chemotherapy-induced oral mucositis. The findings suggest that PLGA membranes, particularly when combined with the body's own healing cells, significantly accelerate the recovery process and reduce inflammation. This promising discovery could lead the way for improved treatments for cancer patients experiencing severe mouth ulcers during chemotherapy.



Oral mucositis affects many cancer patients undergoing 5-Fluorouracil (5-FU) chemotherapy, often leading to difficulty in eating, drinking, and speaking. Despite its prevalence, effective treatments remain limited. In this study, researchers applied electrospun PLGA membranes to 5-FU-induced ulcers in hamsters. Some of these membranes were infused with autologous mesenchymal cells-cells taken from the animal itself-to enhance the healing process.



The study showed significant results, as ulcers treated with PLGA membranes containing autologous cells healed completely within six days, along with reduced inflammation and the formation of new blood vessels essential for tissue repair. While PLGA membranes without added cells also contributed to healing, the recovery process was slower.

"This innovative approach holds significant therapeutic potential, as it utilizes the host's mesenchymal cells and nanotechnology tools to design a scaffold that mimics the organism's microenvironment."

These findings highlight the potential of using bioengineered materials to treat chemotherapy-induced oral lesions. While further research is necessary before this approach can be tested in clinical settings, the study provides a strong foundation for future investigations. If successfully translated to human treatment, this technique could significantly improve the quality of life for cancer patients by offering a more effective solution for managing chemotherapy-related mouth ulcers.