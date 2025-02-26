Pilot study explores potential of senolytics in Alzheimer's prevention

A new pilot study known as STAMINA (Senolytics To Alleviate Mobility Issues and Neurological Impairments in Aging), that focused on the effects of senolytic medications, Dasatinib and Quercetin (DQ), which remove old (senescent) cells from the body, suggests that intermittent treatment may hold promise for improving cognitive function in older adults at risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Cellular senescence is a fundamental process associated with aging. Recent evidence suggests that the accumulation of senescent cells, which can release a variety of toxic, inflammatory by-products, is one of the drivers of deficits in both cognition and mobility. Senolytic drugs like DQ target and help eliminate senescent cells, potentially slowing aging and reducing the risk of age-related diseases.

Published in the eBioMedicine journal as "A Pilot Study of Senolytics to Improve Cognition and Mobility in Older Adults at Risk for Alzheimer's Disease," the research explored the effects of DQ on cognition and mobility in individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and slow gait, which are conditions linked to increased risk of Alzheimer's disease.

The results showed an improvement in cognitive scores, particularly among participants with the lowest baseline cognitive function and a reduction in a key inflammatory chemical in the blood associated with cellular aging.

Over 12 weeks, 12 participants took a combination of Dasatinib (100mg) and Quercetin (1250mg) for two days every two weeks. Researchers observed a statistically significant increase of 2.0 points in the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) scores in participants with the lowest baseline scores, hinting at potential cognitive benefits. Additionally, reductions in the inflammatory chemical called tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) correlated with cognitive improvements, suggesting that senolytics might enhance cognitive function by reducing inflammation.

Our findings suggest that senolytic treatment with Dasatinib and Quercetin is well-tolerated in older adults at risk for Alzheimer's disease and may improve cognition by targeting the harmful effects of cellular senescence. These results are promising, but this is a very small pilot study and we do not know if these findings occurred just by chance. We need additional research to confirm these preliminary benefits and further explore the therapeutic potential of senolytics." Courtney L. Millar, PhD, Assistant Scientist II at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research at Hebrew SeniorLife and the study's lead author

The study was funded by the National Institute on Aging (grants R21AG073886 and R33AG061456).

The researchers included Ike Iloputaife, BS, Project Director, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, Hebrew SeniorLife; Kathryn Baldyga, BA, Project Director, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research; Amani M. Norling, PhD, BCBA, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research; Afroditi Boulougoura, MD, Harvard Medical School and Division of Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Theodoros Vichos, MD, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Division of Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Tamara Tchkonia, PhD, Research Scientist III, Center for Advanced Gerotherapeutics, Department of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Aaron Deisinger, BS, Research Technologist, Division of General Internal Medicine, Department of Medicine, Mayo Clinic; Tamar Pirtskhalava, PhD, Center for Advanced Gerotherapeutics, Department of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; James L. Kirkland, MD, PhD, Center for Advanced Gerotherapeutics, Department of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Thomas G. Travison, PhD, Senior Scientist, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research; and Lewis A. Lipsitz, MD, Principal Investigator and Director, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research.