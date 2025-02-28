Researchers discover key blood molecules impacting child development

McMaster University researchers have identified small molecules in the blood that may impact early childhood development, showing how dietary exposures, early life experiences, and gut health can influence a child's growth and cognitive milestones.

A McMaster team collaborated with Brazilian scientists to conduct an untargeted metabolomic analysis of blood samples taken from more than 5,000 children between the ages of six months and five years as part of the Brazilian National Survey of Child Nutrition study.

The McMaster team found several metabolites – small molecules that are by-products of human metabolism and microbial fermentation, known as uremic toxins – were inversely associated with developmental outcomes.

Metabolites play important roles in human health especially at early stages of life. Our findings reveal the complex connections between diet, gut health and a child's developmental progress. By identifying specific metabolites related to a child's overall development, we can gain a deeper understanding of how potentially modifiable risk factors might support optimal growth and cognitive development in children." Philip Britz-McKibbin, Professor, Department of Chemistry & Chemical Biology

Britz-McKibbin and his team applied a high-throughput approach for untargeted metabolite profiling, making large-scale studies faster and more affordable. This allowed them to discover unexpected metabolites that are associated with infant and toddler development.

The results of their analysis were published last month.

The researchers focused on metabolites in the bloodstream that were correlated to early stages of cognitive development, using a measure called the Developmental Quotient (DQ). The World Health Organization uses the measure to determine whether children are meeting age-appropriate milestones in social and cognitive development.

This approach led to the identification of several bioactive metabolites most often associated with chronic kidney disease, suggesting that even a modest increase in their concentrations may contribute to inflammation and developmental delays in early childhood.

"What's interesting is that many of these metabolites are linked to the gut-brain axis, suggesting that a healthy gut microbiome could play a critical role in a child's cognitive and social development," says Britz-McKibbin.

"While this wasn't a randomized clinical trial, and we can't directly infer causality, the associations we observed are striking. They suggest that uremic toxins may contribute to neuroinflammation, especially in early childhood development."

The findings could have far-reaching implications, offering new possibilities for early identification and intervention of children at risk of developmental delays. They could also better inform public health policies and early childhood development programs, emphasizing the importance of maternal nutrition, diet quality and breastfeeding practices.

For example, iodine deficiency, which is on the rise in Canada and is a leading cause of cognitive impairment in children globally, underscores the importance of maternal nutrition. Children born to mothers with iodine deficiency are at a higher risk of developmental and cognitive challenges, making early nutrition interventions a crucial aspect of supporting children's growth and brain development.

The next step, according to Britz-McKibbin, is understanding how population-based findings can translate to individual health recommendations, which is a critical area for future research in precision nutrition.

While the study highlights the importance of dietary and environmental exposures, Britz-McKibbin says there's more to learn about the complexity of these interactions, and if they apply to other populations.

"The relationship between gut microbiota, metabolism, and brain development is extremely complex. Early childhood is a critical period of cognitive development, and understanding these interactions can help guide targeted dietary interventions to support better health outcomes throughout life," he explains.