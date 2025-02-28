Researchers make breakthrough in understanding the role of tau protein in Alzheimer's

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of CologneFeb 28 2025

A research team at the University of Cologne has made a significant breakthrough in understanding the role of the tau protein in Alzheimer's disease. Using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), the international team has been able to show that a specific form of the tau protein, known as the 1N4R isoform, is responsible for mediating the toxic effects of protein clumps in human brain cells.

The study was published in the Alzheimer's & Dementia journal under the title "The TAU isoform 1N4R confers vulnerability of MAPT knockout human iPSC-derived neurons to amyloid beta and phosphorylated TAU-induced neuronal dysfunction". It was led by Dr Hans Zempel from the Institute of Human Genetics, who is also a group leader in the Career Advancement Program (CAP) at the Center for Molecular Medicine Cologne (CMMC) of the University of Cologne and University Hospital Cologne.

If a person suffers from Alzheimer's disease, certain proteins accumulate in brain cells, forming clumps that restrict normal cell function or even cause the cell to die. Dr Buchholz and Dr Zempel's team have used state-of-the-art techniques such as CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing and live-cell imaging in human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to demonstrate that the 1N4R tau isoform is responsible for the pathological effects on the cell. iPSCs are human stem cells that are generated from other cells. For example, skin cells can be reprogrammed into iPSCs and from there transformed into brain cells (neurons).

Related Stories

The researchers tested different forms of the tau protein by expressing them specifically in nerve cells. In this way, the researchers were able to analyse how each protein isoform affects the cell. According to Dr. Sarah Buchholz, first author of the study, "this study represents a significant advance in helping us to understand the mechanisms of Alzheimer's disease. By identifying 1N4R tau as a key protein, we have discovered a potential new target for future treatments." The study's interdisciplinary approach not only helps to better understand Alzheimer's disease but also demonstrates the importance of human cell models in neurodegenerative research. Further studies are needed to translate the results of this study into clinical application, in particular to validate the results in adequate animal models and to develop specific therapeutics that will intervene in this process.

Source:

University of Cologne

Journal reference:

Buchholz, S., et al. (2025) The tau isoform 1N4R confers vulnerability of MAPT knockout human iPSC-derived neurons to amyloid beta and phosphorylated tau-induced neuronal dysfunction. Alzheimer's & Dementia. doi.org/10.1002/alz.14403.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Unveiling the role of FAM20C in disease and cancer treatment
New mRNA technique targets disease cells while sparing healthy ones
Unfolded protein response disruptions contribute to colorectal cancer and gut-related disorders
Human-specific gene variant may hold key to evolution of language
Tardigrade protein offers radiation protection for cancer patients
New discovery on mitochondrial protein could transform Charcot-Marie-Tooth treatment
Gut bacteria could one day serve as microscopic in-house pharmacists
Study reveals key role of opsin 3 in regulating food intake and energy balance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers identify MLC1 as potential target in multiple sclerosis