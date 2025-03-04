Fairjourney Biologics acquires Charles River Laboratories South San Francisco facility

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
FairJourney Biologics S.A.Mar 4 2025

FairJourney Biologics S.A., leaders in the discovery and optimization of antibodies, today announced that it had completed the acquisition of the South San Francisco site from Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. The acquisition aligns with FairJourney's ongoing strategic growth plan, and will significantly bolster the Company's antibody discovery and engineering capabilities, strengthening its technology portfolio and expanding its global presence with a key biotechnology hub in the US.

The acquisition of the South San Francisco site, formerly Distributed Bio, will transfer ownership of all facilities, staff and assets to FairJourney Biologics, including proprietary technologies such as the SuperHuman, Cosmic and Tungsten libraries. By integrating these libraries within FairJourney's own portfolio of antibody discovery technologies, the Company will offer customers a more diverse array of antibody discovery tools, and bring new antibody engineering solutions to its portfolio. Under the agreement, FairJourney will also acquire Charles Rivers' Yeast Display method, allowing the Company to offer an expanded antibody discovery platform that can complement and enhance existing offerings.

South San Francisco hosts one of the world's largest biotech clusters. Establishing facilities in this region forms a core part of the Company's ongoing development strategy, strengthening its reach and physical presence in a major global market. The acquisition will provide customers in this region with a localized source of expertise and technical support, helping them to accelerate their antibody discovery and engineering pipelines. The deal will also enable FairJourney to leverage the industry-leading scientific expertise of the South San Francisco team, promoting new opportunities for collaborative projects, both internally and with leading global biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

We're pleased to announce this strategic acquisition that will bring the exceptional team at Charles River's South San Francisco site, as well as their cutting-edge technologies, into FairJourney,"

António Parada, CEO, FairJourney Biologics

"By combining our expertise, we not only strengthen our portfolio with powerful solutions such as the SuperHuman Libraries, but also enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our partners. Working together, we can push the boundaries of antibody discovery and set new industry standards."

Financial details have not been disclosed.

Source:

FairJourney Biologics S.A.

Posted in: Business / Finance

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A new era of targeted therapy with antibody–drug conjugates
Single dose of antibody shields macaques from severe H5N1 influenza
New discovery in HIV vaccine response reveals surprising antibody behavior
Antibody therapy provides protection against severe H5N1 avian flu in monkeys
Gastrolyzer® Range joins Selig De Colombia Portfolio, Expanding Access to Cutting-Edge Hydrogen Methane Breath Testing (HMBT) Technology
Harbour BioMed partners with Insilico to accelerate AI-powered antibody discovery
Inhaled antibody therapy shows promise for COVID-19 treatment
New antibody-toxin conjugate designed to stimulate immune-mediated eradication of tumors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Integrating video capsule endoscopy technology in probiotic research