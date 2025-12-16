Unlocking antibody assembly secrets with AI

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of SurreyDec 16 2025

During this unique study, scientists sought to understand if artificial intelligence could be used to predict how the interior of antibodies are assembled in the body. Antibodies, which are comprised of 'heavy' and 'light' protein chains, are produced by B cells within the immune system and protect against viruses and bacteria.

Franca Fraternali, Professor of Integrative Computational Biology at University College London, said:

"Until now, it was widely assumed that the pairing of heavy and light chains within antibodies occurred at random. Using Immunomatch, we show for the first time that this assembly is, in fact, highly specific. Understanding these pairing rules is crucial for predicting antibody stability and performance and opens the door to the rational design of more effective therapeutics."

To learn more, scientists created ImmunoMatch, based on an antibody-specific language model, which was applied to heavy and light chain antibody sequences collected from millions of single human B cells. The AI model was able to identify and predict pairings of chains, giving scientists an invaluable insight into how antibodies are combined.

The team also showed that ImmunoMatch can accurately analyze antibody sequences from immune cells actively responding to disease, including those from hematological cancers and B cells within solid tumours. These insights could accelerate the rational design of new therapeutic antibodies.

Professor Deborah Dunn-Walters, Professor of Immunology, at the University of Surrey, said:

"Using AI has helped us discover that the combinations of 'heavy' and 'light' chains are not as random as we previously thought.

"This information enables us to learn the nature-derived rules governing how proteins are combined to create functional antibodies.

"Antibodies are the single largest class of modern therapeutics. Around a quarter of all newly approved therapeutics are monoclonal antibodies, so understanding how antibodies are made is critical for their effective design."

This study was published in Nature Methods.

 

Source:

University of Surrey

Journal reference:

Guo, D., et al. (2025). ImmunoMatch learns and predicts cognate pairing of heavy and light immunoglobulin chains. Nature Methods. doi: 10.1038/s41592-025-02913-x. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41592-025-02913-x

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough in FcγRI inhibition opens path to safer autoimmune therapies
New rapid test distinguishes real HIV infections from vaccine-related false positives
Early RSV infection turns maternal allergy into a powerful driver of childhood asthma
Toxin-secreting gut bacterium emerges as a driver of ulcerative colitis
Addition of tucatinib to the standard of care delays disease progression in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer
Antibody therapy clears residual multiple myeloma in early trial
Study elucidates how anti-amyloid antibody therapy lecanemab works in Alzheimer's disease
Combination therapy may boost survival for people with aggressive lymphoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
UCLA team develops engineered antibodies to fight cytomegalovirus infection