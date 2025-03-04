Study provides new insights into how the brain distinguishes between pain and itch

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Institute for Basic ScienceMar 4 2025

A research team led by KAANG Bong-Kiun, director of the Center for Cognition and Sociality within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), and KO Hyoung-Gon, professor at Kyung Hee University College of Dentistry, have uncovered the neural mechanisms underlying the processing of pain and itch in the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC). This study provides new insights into how the brain distinguishes between these two distinct sensory experiences.

Pain and itch are both unpleasant sensations, but they trigger different responses—pain often prompts withdrawal, while itching leads to scratching. Until now, scientists have struggled to understand how the brain processes these sensations separately, as they share overlapping neural pathways from the spinal cord to the brain.

Both stimuli are transmitted from the spinal cord to the thalamus and brainstem, eventually reaching the ACC. The ACC is a key brain region involved in various functions, ranging from basic sensory processing to higher-order cognition. However, a comprehensive understanding of how a limited number of neurons within the ACC execute such diverse functions has been lacking. This study provides fundamental insights into how ACC neurons selectively process pain and itch information.

By analyzing neuronal response patterns in the ACC to pain and itch stimuli, the research team identified two distinct neuronal populations:

1. Non-selective neurons, which respond to both pain and itch stimuli indiscriminately.

2. Stimulus-specific neurons, which were selectively activated by either pain or itch stimuli.

Furthermore, using the dual-eGRASP technique—an advanced synaptic analysis method developed by Kaang's research team (Science, 2018)—the researchers discovered that stimulus-specific neurons in the ACC receive distinct synaptic inputs from the mediodorsal thalamus (MD). This finding indicates that pain and itch are processed by independent neuronal populations within the ACC, which receive differentiated synaptic inputs, providing fundamental insights into the neural mechanisms of pain and itch processing.

To further confirm the role of these neurons, the team used chemogenetic techniques to selectively deactivate either pain-specific or itch-specific neurons. The results showed suppressing pain neurons reduced pain perception without affecting itch, and vice versa. This discovery suggests that these neurons play a direct role in shaping how we experience pain and itch.

Related Stories

This study presents a groundbreaking discovery that the role of ACC neurons in processing pain or itch is predetermined. Importantly, the study demonstrates that pain- and itch-specific neurons in the ACC are synaptically paired with corresponding stimulus-specific neurons in the MD, establishing independent neural circuits for pain and itch processing. These findings challenge the conventional assumption that pain and itch signals follow overlapping pathways and instead highlight distinct neural mechanisms for each sensation.

Given that the ACC is known to mediate the affective aspects of pain and itch, this study suggests that separate neuronal populations are responsible for encoding the subjective experience of pain and itch. Building upon these findings, the research team aims to further investigate the brain's complex sensory processing mechanisms.

Corresponding author KAANG Bong-Kiun stated, "The ACC is an important brain area not only for memory storage but also for processing higher-order emotions such as pain and conflict. Through this study, we have taken a step further in understanding emotional memory at the synaptic level."

Co-corresponding author and first author KO Hyoung-Gon commented, "I am particularly interested in how these pain- and itch-selective neural circuits change under pathological conditions. Moving forward, we plan to expand our research to explore the interactions between these circuits."

This study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Source:

Institute for Basic Science

Journal reference:

Ko, H.-G., et al. (2025). Processing of pain and itch information by modality-specific neurons within the anterior cingulate cortex in mice. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-57041-z.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UCLA scientists discover new approach for treating glioblastoma
Common medications disrupt brain development by affecting sterol biosynthesis
The brain-gut microbiota axis: Impact on mental health & potential treatment avenues
FGF21 hormone drives protein-specific appetite and reward in the brain
"Normal" vitamin B12 levels may not prevent brain decline
Does a vegetarian diet help or harm your brain? Here’s what the science reveals
New study uncovers how the brain creates spatial maps
Scientists uncover how a sugar shield in brain blood vessels protects against aging and disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Nasal spray may offer new hope for traumatic brain injury patients