Diabetes drug could reduce heart failure in cancer survivors

A common type of diabetes medication could help cancer patients make a better long-term recovery, according to new research from the University of East Anglia.

Many cancer patients go on to develop heart failure - because of the cancer itself and also due to chemotherapy. This can lead to a reduced quality of life, multiple admissions to hospital or even death.

But a new study published today shows that a type of diabetes medication, called an SGLT2 inhibitor, may help protect the heart during and after cancer treatment.

This is the first time that any medication has been shown to be beneficial in reducing heart failure or heart failure hospitalisation in cancer patients and survivors.

The medication appears to lower the risk of heart failure and unplanned hospital visits related to heart failure by more than 50 per cent.

And the benefits were found to be particularly promising for breast cancer patients receiving a common chemotherapy type called anthracycline chemotherapy, which can affect heart health.

Lead researcher Prof Vassilios Vassiliou, from UEA's Norwich Medical School and Consultant Cardiologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: "Cancer is currently one of the leading causes of premature death worldwide​.

"Chemotherapy has played an instrumental role in improving patient outcomes. But up to 20 per cent of cancer patients who have had chemotherapy go on to develop heart problems, with up to 10 per cent having heart failure.

"We know that a type of diabetes medication called SGLT2 inhibitors are recognised for their cardiovascular benefits. They can improve the symptoms of heart failure such as breathlessness and tiredness, and also reduce people's risk of becoming frail.

"We wanted to see whether SGLT2 inhibitors could help protect the heart during and after cancer treatment."

Analyzing 13 studies with a total of 88,273 cancer patients and survivors, the team found that hospital admissions for heart failure were reduced by half.

The effect was especially striking in breast cancer patients undergoing anthracycline chemotherapy, offering a promising breakthrough in patient care

The number of new heart failure cases appeared to fall by more than two-thirds (71 per cent), suggesting these pills might help protect the heart during and after cancer treatment, though the research team say that more research is needed to confirm these findings.

What we found is that SGLT2 inhibitors may help protect the heart during and after cancer treatment. These medications significantly lowered the risk of heart failure and reduced hospital visits related to heart failure. The benefits are particularly promising for breast cancer patients receiving a common type of chemotherapy called anthracycline chemotherapy. We hope that this type of medication could in future be used as routine for cancer patients." Prof Vassilios Vassiliou, from UEA's Norwich Medical School and Consultant Cardiologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

This research was led by the University of East Anglia, in collaboration with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Ninewells Hospital and Medical School in Dundee, IRCCS Policlinico San Donato (Italy), La Paz University Hospital (Spain), Quiron Pozuelo University Hospital (Spain) and the University of Milan (Italy).