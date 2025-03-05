Nationally recognized gastroenterologist joins NYU Langone to lead Pediatric IBD Program

Nationally recognized pediatric gastroenterologist, Michael Dolinger, MD, MBA, joins Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone as director of the Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program within the Pediatric Gastroenterology Program. Also an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Dr. Dolinger brings extensive expertise in innovative diagnostic and treatment approaches to improve care for children with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

One of Dr. Dolinger's key contributions to the field is his pioneering use of intestinal ultrasound as a noninvasive, real-time tool for assessing disease activity. After training in Europe, he became the first U.S. gastroenterologist certified in bedside intestinal ultrasound, transforming the way IBD is monitored and managed. To further this innovation, he co-founded the Intestinal Ultrasound Group of the United States and Canada (iUSCAN), an organization dedicated to training clinicians across North America in this advanced technique.

I have always been driven by the desire to make a real difference in the lives of children with IBD. The opportunity to lead the Pediatric IBD Program at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital is a chance to expand access to groundbreaking, noninvasive diagnostic techniques like intestinal ultrasound. Our goal is to prioritize the best outcomes for every patient and family, ensuring they receive the highest level of quality care in a supportive and compassionate environment." Dr. Michael Dolinger, MD, MBA

Dr. Dolinger will see patients at Fink Children's Ambulatory Care Center and NYU Langone's Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center, which takes a holistic approach to IBD management. The center integrates the latest medical and surgical therapies with nutritional support, psychological care, and a strong emphasis on shared decision-making with patients and their families. Additionally, he will facilitate a seamless transition for young patients as they move from pediatric to adult care, helping them maintain continuity of care.

"Dr. Dolinger's extensive expertise in both the clinical and research aspects of IBD will significantly enhance our ability to offer cutting-edge care to children suffering from these chronic conditions," said David P. Hudesman, MD, director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center. "His innovative approach to diagnostics and patient care perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing the most advanced, patient-centered treatments."

Children with IBD face distinct challenges, including disruptions in growth and puberty due to chronic inflammation. The disease can also impact nutrition, school attendance, mental health, and overall quality of life, requiring a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach beyond medication alone. Dr. Dolinger's clinical expertise and leadership will be coupled with dedicated support thanks to Sala Institute for Child and Family Centered Care, which offers specialized services such as certified child life specialists, social workers, and other family-centered services to create a premier care experience for children, adolescents, and their families. Under Dr. Dolinger's leadership, the program will expand access to cutting-edge diagnostics and develop personalized treatment strategies tailored to the unique needs of children and adolescents with IBD.

"Dr. Dolinger's arrival is a transformative step in our ongoing dedication to providing compassionate, family-centered care in pediatric gastroenterology and IBD treatment," said Nadia Ovchinsky, MD, director of the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology in the Department of Pediatrics. "We're thrilled that with his leadership, the Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program will not only drive advancements in cutting-edge treatments but also ensure a holistic approach to improving the lives of children and their family navigating these challenging conditions."

About Dr. Dolinger

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Dolinger is actively involved in outcomes research, assessing real-world effectiveness of therapies to optimize treatment strategies. He is a member of the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition IBD Committee and has lectured extensively at national and international conferences. His expertise is also reflected in his authorship of a recent article guiding gastroenterologists in Crohn's disease management in The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal.