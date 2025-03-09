How to pick healthier gluten-free bread

Need to go gluten-free? Study warns popular breads may trade fiber for fat – but here’s how to choose smarter.

Study: Determination and Comparison of Fat and Fibre Contents in Gluten-Free and Gluten-Containing Flours and Breads: Nutritional Implications. Image Credit: Daisy Daisy / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Foods, researchers in Spain assessed the nutritional composition of gluten-containing (GC) breads and flours and those that are gluten-free (GF) in terms of fiber, fat, and moisture content.

Their findings highlight that removing gluten from foods can result in lower natural fiber content unless psyllium, gums, cellulose, or other additives are introduced and higher fat content. GF products also tend to have higher moisture content, which affects texture and shelf life. Further research is needed to ensure that those following GF diets receive comparable nutrition to those who eat GC foods.

Background

Most gluten-free breads analyzed included a wider variety of ingredients compared to gluten-containing breads, including vegetable fibers, emulsifiers, and enzymes to improve texture and shelf life.

Approximately 1.4% of the world’s population is thought to have celiac disease, a genetic digestive condition caused by an immune reaction to eating gluten, though many may remain undiagnosed.

Celiac disease causes inflammation in the small intestine, and for people who have it, the only treatment is following a strict and lifelong GF diet. However, the use of wheat in many foods can make it difficult for people with celiac disease to follow a balanced diet that meets their nutritional needs.

Further, a growing number of people without celiac disease are choosing to follow GF diets, as many consider them healthier. GF pasta and bread have become particularly popular, and GF foods are estimated to comprise 25% of the calorie intake of Spanish children. Since processed GF products may not be nutritionally adequate, this could increase the risk of nutrient deficiencies or eating disorders.

The absence of gluten also affects food texture, making it crumblier, more prone to staleness, and less elastic. Food producers attempt to improve the texture and shelf life of GF foods with additives that can modify their nutritional content, often reducing the protein content and raising the fat content of GF bread compared to GC bread; GF foods may also contain less fiber.

However, few analytical studies have compared GC and GF products based on nutritional composition.

About the study

Emulsifiers like mono- and diglycerides appeared in 80% of gluten-free breads to replicate wheat’s elasticity, raising questions about “clean label” claims.

The research team photographed products and collected data from the packaging, including ingredient lists, product sources, health claims, and nutritional content such as protein, carbs, fiber, fat, and calories. They primarily focused on bread and flour, creating lists of relevant products based on reviews of existing laws and consumption patterns.

They collected samples from three brands, from specialty GF stores and supermarkets for each product. GF products were identified based on a ‘crossed grain’ symbol on the packaging.

Researchers mixed 25g of each brand; for bread, they ground the product into small pieces before mixing 25g of each brand unless only two brands were available; in this case, they mixed 35g of each.

The fiber was isolated and measured using chemical processes involving ethanol and enzymes before being adjusted to account for ash and proteins. Fat content was measured by hydrolyzing the sample with hydrochloric acid before extracting the fat with petroleum ether. Moisture content was measured by drying the sample in an oven until it reached a constant weight.

Differences between the GC and GF products were assessed using statistical comparisons such as the Mann-Whitney U and t-tests. The authors note that the use of convenience sampling and focus on Spanish products may limit the generalizability of the findings, though they highlight the relevance for countries with similar dietary patterns.

Findings

The analysis included 159 products, split almost evenly between GC and GF items. These consisted of two to three brands of 24 breads, nine readymade flour mixes, and 21 flours.

Chickpea and amaranth flours bucked the trend, offering gluten-free options with naturally high fiber — rivaling traditional wheat flours.

Most flour samples contained a single type of flour; however, readymade mixes included various flours, emulsifiers, and additives. GF mixes often had added fats and fiber (such as gums and cellulose derivatives), which GC mixes lacked.

As a result, GF flour had more fat content than GC flour (on average, 3.48g compared to 2.47g per 100g), particularly pseudocereals such as amaranth. Interestingly, while GF flours overall had higher fat, ready-to-use GF flour mixes contained lower fat than GC mixes but included more fiber additives to improve texture and nutritional profile. Chickpea and amaranth flour also contained more fiber. Some GF flours included pseudocereals and legumes, such as amaranth and chickpea, which naturally provide more fiber and may improve overall nutritional quality. GF flours also had greater moisture content, in part due to hygroscopic ingredients like starches.

GF breads were far more likely than GC breads to contain fat ingredients (94% compared to 64%); sunflower oil was the most common source of fat, followed by olive oil and high oleic sunflower oil. However, some GF breads also contained ingredients rich in saturated fats, such as margarine, coconut, or palm oil, which were absent from GC breads.

Only gluten-free breads were found to contain saturated fat sources like margarine and coconut oil, raising concerns about how these fats affect overall dietary quality for gluten-free consumers.

Nearly 76% of GF bread, particularly crisp bread, contained added fiber from vegetables, cellulose, or gums, compared to only 25% of GC bread. Importantly, the higher fiber content in GF breads is primarily due to these added ingredients rather than the base flour.

GF bread also had higher fat and moisture content than GC bread, with GF hot dog buns containing more than double that of their GC counterparts. However, GF multigrain bread had a similar fat content to white bread. Interestingly, while GC multigrain breads had higher fat content than their white bread counterparts, GF white bread often contained similarly high fat levels due to added oils and fats.

In most cases, GF bread had more fiber content than GC bread, but this was primarily because of added fiber ingredients, not because of the flour itself. Exceptions to this were noted for breadcrumbs and loaves.

Conclusions

Overall, GF flour, including mixes, has higher moisture and fat content while being lower in fiber than regular flour. GF breads have higher fiber and fat than regular bread, mainly due to added ingredients like psyllium, gums, and vegetable fibers.

While the nutritional quality of GF bread shows improvements, particularly in terms of fiber content, it still contains significant amounts of saturated fat. The study highlights that the frequent use of saturated fat-rich ingredients like palm oil and margarine in some GF breads could be a health concern. To improve the nutritional profile of GF products, the authors recommend greater use of legume or pseudocereal flours, such as chickpea and amaranth, which are naturally higher in fiber and healthier fats and are already present in some GF flours.