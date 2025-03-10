Individualized treatment strategies may be the key to managing pediatric POTS

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Chinese Academy of SciencesMar 10 2025

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a form of chronic orthostatic intolerance that primarily affects children and adolescents, leading to debilitating symptoms like lightheadedness, blurred vision, and fatigue upon standing. Unfortunately, the condition is often misunderstood and misdiagnosed, complicating its management. While current treatments range from physical therapies to pharmacological options, their effectiveness can vary significantly between patients. The lack of a standardized treatment approach, combined with the complex nature of the condition, has made it difficult to predict which therapies will work best for each individual. Given these challenges, there is an urgent need for more personalized treatment strategies based on a deeper understanding of POTS' underlying mechanisms.

Published (DOI: 10.1002/pdi3.2509) in Pediatric Discovery on November 24, 2024, a comprehensive review led by researchers from Peking University First Hospital explores these mechanisms and presents individualized management strategies for pediatric POTS. The review emphasizes the importance of identifying key physiological and biochemical markers, such as central hypovolemia and hyperadrenergic states, which can guide clinicians in choosing the most effective treatments for each patient.

The study explores a range of treatment options, including physical therapies like exercise training and orthostatic maneuvers, which have shown promise in improving autonomic function. However, not all patients respond equally, highlighting the need for a tailored approach. For example, biomarkers such as baroreflex sensitivity (BRS) and 24-hour urinary sodium levels have been identified as valuable predictors of a patient's response to oral rehydration salts (ORS). Similarly, heart rate changes during head-up tilt tests (HUTT) and plasma norepinephrine levels can help guide the use of β-blockers like metoprolol. The review also highlights the role of α-adrenergic agonists, such as midodrine hydrochloride, for patients with peripheral vascular dysfunction, with biomarkers like midregional pro-adrenomedullin (MR-proADM) and flow-mediated dilatation (FMD) aiding in the prediction of treatment efficacy. These findings emphasize the potential of a biomarker-driven, multi-faceted approach to managing pediatric POTS.

Individualized treatment strategies are the future of managing pediatric POTS. By understanding the specific mechanisms driving each patient's condition, we can tailor therapies that are not only more effective but also minimize unnecessary interventions. This approach represents a significant step forward in improving the quality of life for children with POTS."

Dr. Junbao Du, lead researcher

The implications of this review are far-reaching for the clinical management of pediatric POTS. By leveraging biomarkers and other physiological indicators, clinicians can move away from a one-size-fits-all approach and adopt more personalized treatment plans that are likely to yield better results. This could lead to faster symptom relief, fewer hospital visits, and improved long-term outcomes for patients. Furthermore, the study opens the door for future research into additional biomarkers and treatment combinations, potentially revolutionizing the management of POTS and similar conditions in pediatric populations.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Journal reference:

Xu, W., et al. (2024). Pediatric postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome: From mechanisms to individualized management. Pediatric Discovery. doi.org/10.1002/pdi3.2509.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Obesity rates among children and adolescents predicted to soar by 2050
Carbs aren’t the hunger culprit: New research overturns belief that glycemic index drives overeating
Nearly 17 million children affected by parental substance use disorders in the U.S
Breakthrough discovery offers hope for more effective malaria treatment
Why do some people need supplements and others don’t? New review explains
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Rarity Bioscience AB Partnership Brings Molecular Research to Flow Cytometry
Brain connectivity could predict adolescent substance use risk
Maternal cannabis use linked to increased risk of behavioral problems in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
School absenteeism could indicate functional GI disorders in kids