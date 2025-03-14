Quick CPR initiation crucial to improve survival after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Society of CardiologyMar 14 2025

Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) in people experiencing a heart attack is a time-dependent medical emergency requiring immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). 

In new research presented at this year's ESC Acute CardioVascular Care congress in Florence, Italy (14-15 March), a research team led by Prof. Aneta Aleksova, including Dr. Alessandra Lucia Fluca and Dr. Milijana Janjusevic from the University of Trieste, Italy, in collaboration with interventional cardiologist Dr. Andrea Perkan, concludes that, while the proportion of bystanders (members of the public) performing CPR has increased over the past two decades in the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region (an autonomous region in northeastern Italy), the critical factor in determining survival and long-term outcomes is how quickly CPR is started, not who performs it.

More specifically, while it is encouraging that the number of bystander rescuers has increased compared to previous years, the fact that 80% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) occur in residential settings highlights the crucial need for further public education and Basic Life Support (BLS) training to improve survival rates.

The authors conclude: "Over time, the proportion of layperson rescuers constantly increased. Rapid return of spontaneous circulation was was crucial for in-hospital survival, independently of rescuer type. Also, similar long-term survival was observed comparing patients with initial layperson or emergency medical service cardiopulmonary resuscitaiton. Our data highlights the importance of immediate resuscitation and underlines the importance to promote population awareness and BLS training to further improve survival after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest."

The authors analysed data from 3315 patients with ST-elevated myocardial infarction (STEMI), a type of heart attack caused by a complete blockage of a major heart artery, who were admitted to the cardiology department at University Hospital Trieste over the 22-year period (2003-2024). Among them, 172 suffered OHCA, and in total 44 had received CPR from a bystander during the whole study period. When the study period was divided into five intervals (2003-2007, 2008-2011, 2012-2015, 2016–2019 and 2020 to 2024) (see Figure 1 of abstract), the authors observed a significant increase in the proportion of patients receiving bystander-initiated CPR throughout the years. Statistical analysis showed the proportion of patients receiving bystander CPR increased from 26% in 2003-2007 to 69% in 2020-2024.

Related Stories

The median time to return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) was 10 minutes overall, but longer for bystanders (20 minutes) compared with medical operators (5 minutes). Patients who received bystander CPR more frequently underwent endotracheal intubation (ET) (91% for bystander CPR versus 65% for those receiving EMS CPR).

Overall, one quarter of the patients (25.6%) died in the initial period of hospital admission. Compared to survivors, patients who died in-hospital were older (mean age: 67 years versus 62 years) and had more comorbidities. Statistical analysis revealed worse left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), longer time to ROSC and older age were predictors of in-hospital mortality, after correction for rescuer type. More precisely, each 5-minute increase in time to ROSC and a 5-percentage-point decrease in LVEF were associated with a 38% increased risk in mortality, whereas every 5-years increase in age corresponded to a 46% higher death risk. Then, during a median follow-up of 7 years, 18 patients (14%) died, but the authors' analysis showed mortality did not differ based on rescuer type.

While these survival rates are higher than typically seen for OHCA patients, the authors explain that various factors could be behind this – the patients included in this study had STEMI-type heart attacks, from which the chances of recovery are higher (compared to patients with OHCA with other cardiac and extracardiac causes). Other factors could include higher than average proportions of bystanders trained in CPR, and strongly performing emergency health systems enabling operators to reach victims more rapidly.

Source:

European Society of Cardiology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Hospital gun-violence prevention programs may be caught in US funding crossfire
Air pollution linked to increased hospital admissions for respiratory infections
Breakthrough discovery offers hope for more effective malaria treatment
Hospital sink drains found to harbor dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria
New AI tool could improve care planning for patients with learning disabilities
Texas Children's and MD Anderson join hands to tackle childhood cancer
New service could cut hospital admissions for older adults and save NHS money
Landmark study at Homerton University Hospital confirms GastroPanel®’s diagnostic accuracy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Rapid blood test could identify brain bleeds from clot-caused strokes