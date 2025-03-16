White wine vs. red wine: Which poses a greater cancer risk?

Think red wine is safer? A new study shows both red and white wines carry similar cancer risks—but white wine may pack an extra punch when it comes to skin cancer.

Study: Consumption of Red Versus White Wine and Cancer Risk: A Meta-Analysis of Observational Studies. Image Credit: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in the journal Nutrients explores whether the incidence of cancer differs depending on whether one consumes red or white wine.

Carcinogenic effects of alcoholic beverages

Over several decades ago, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified alcoholic beverages as Group 1 carcinogens, thus indicating that no level of alcohol consumption is considered safe for human health. Some of the most common types of cancer that can be directly linked to alcohol use include bowel cancer and female breast cancer. In 2020, approximately 4.1% of total global cancer cases were due to alcohol consumption.

After alcohol is consumed, the liver metabolizes ethanol to acetaldehyde, a highly reactive and toxic compound. Acetaldehyde can form Schiff-base adducts with DNA and cellular proteins, increasing the risk of point mutations and DNA-DNA and DNA-protein crosslinks.

It is generally perceived that red wine is a healthier option than white wine because it contains a higher number of antioxidants, such as polymeric tannins and flavonoids. Interestingly, a recent Canadian survey indicated that 41% of respondents were not certain whether or not red wine reduced cancer risk despite being aware that alcohol consumption can lead to cancer.

Previous studies have shown that resveratrol, a polyphenol compound found in red wine, restricts the proliferation of different types of cancer cells. However, several epidemiologic studies have contradicted these findings, indicating that red wine consumption increases the risk of many cancers, including those affecting the lungs, ovaries, skin, and breast.

To date, few studies have evaluated differences in cancer risk by type of wine.

About the study

The current study reviewed published research to identify any potential differences in the carcinogenicity risk between red and white wine. A meta-analysis was conducted to evaluate the association between red and white wine consumption and the risk of all and site-specific cancers.

All relevant studies published until December 2023 were obtained from PubMed and Embase databases. The current meta-analysis included only prospective cohort and case-control studies with more than three categories of wine consumption.

The midpoint of the wine intake range was established for each included study. For the dose-response analysis, wine intake was measured in grams of ethanol per day.

A random-effects meta-analysis was performed to measure relative risks (RRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for an association between wine intake and overall cancer risk.

Study findings

Of the 252 articles obtained from the primary search, 42 articles, 20 and 22 of which were cohort and case-control studies, respectively, were selected for the meta-analysis. RRs for overall cancer risk were 0.98 for red wine and 1.00 for white wine. Thus, no difference was observed between red and white wine consumption in terms of overall cancer risk.

When only cohort studies were considered, a stronger and more significant association was observed between white wine and cancer risk, whereas no association was observed for red wine intake. Although no significant difference between red and white wine consumption on overall cancer risk was observed in men, this association was significant in women.

Dose-response analyses using case-control data revealed that every additional 10 grams of ethanol from red wine per day was associated with a 5% increase in overall cancer risk. However, this association was not observed in cohort studies.

White wine consumption was associated with a 22% increased risk of skin cancer compared to red wine consumption. Both wine types were associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, with no significant difference in incidence risk rates between the wine types. After removing the most influential study, no significant difference was observed between red and white wine on overall cancer risk.

Conclusions

The study findings confirm that red and white wine are associated with a similar risk of developing cancer. However, only white wine was associated with an increased risk of skin cancer.

Drinking red wine may not be any better than drinking white wine in terms of cancer risk.”