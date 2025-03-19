Altered knee joint movement after ACL surgery could contribute to early-onset knee osteoarthritis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyMar 19 2025

Some individuals who have had anterior-cruciate-ligament reconstruction (ACLR), the kind of surgery often performed on athletes' knees, may develop early-onset knee osteoarthritis. A new study in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research indicates that altered knee joint movement after ACLR could be a contributing factor. 

The study used a unique dynamic X-ray imaging system to accurately measure knee joint movement during walking in people who had undergone ACLR surgery and those with healthy knees. Compared with healthy controls, ACLR patients had a higher vertical position of the patella and a higher location of articular contact between the patella and the femur. A higher riding patella in the ACLR patients was caused by a longer-than-normal patellar tendon, the structure connecting the patella to the tibia. A surprising finding was that a higher riding patella was observed in both the ACLR knee and the uninjured contralateral knee of the ACLR patients. 

Investigators suspect that a higher riding patella may contribute to the development of knee osteoarthritis by shifting the load bearing areas between the patella and the femur to regions of cartilage unaccustomed to load and leaving previously loaded regions unloaded. 

We don't know whether a longer-than-normal patellar tendon that resulted in a higher riding patella existed prior to the ACL injury or resulted from the ACL injury or ACLR surgery. Further research is needed to determine the cause of a longer-than-normal patellar tendon in individuals who have undergone ACLR surgery."

Marcus G. Pandy, PhD, MEngSc, corresponding author of the University of Melbourne, Australia

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Pandy, M. G., et al. (2025) A High-Riding Patella Is a Feature of Knee Joint Motion During Gait After ACL Reconstruction. Journal of Orthopaedic Research. doi.org/10.1002/jor.26062.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study offers a promising regenerative therapy for osteoarthritis
New diagnostic test offers early detection of osteoarthritis
Researchers develop mRNA-based blood clots to treat osteoarthritis
Researchers develop first laser 3D-printed total knee implant
Single-cell analysis reveals key chondrocyte subpopulations in osteoarthritis
New biodegradable adhesive offers safer alternative for knee meniscus repair
Earlier ACL surgery may reduce risk of knee osteoarthritis
New research uncovers mechanisms behind osteoarthritis risk in postmenopausal women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Long-term study shows knee replacements last lifetime for active young adults