Oral Health Throughout Life campaign provides actionable guidance to maintain healthy smiles

Maintaining oral health throughout life is essential for health, overall well-being and an optimal quality of life. The journey of oral health begins in childhood, where developing healthy habits is key. The first dentist visit should occur when a child's first tooth erupts, with preventive guidance on diet, brushing, and oral care. Studies report that around 50% of children experience tooth decay by toddler age, which can lead to orthodontic issues if primary teeth are lost early.

Teenagers face unique oral health challenges as they transition to adulthood. Hormonal changes during puberty can lead to increased gum sensitivity, making them more susceptible to gingivitis if oral hygiene is neglected. As independence grows, so does the temptation to skip brushing or indulge in sugary snacks and drinks, which can significantly increase the risk of cavities. In Europe, 77% of adolescents are affected by caries, with 16-19-year-olds having the highest prevalence. Severe gum disease is rare, but 73% of adolescents show gingival bleeding.



Dental caries remains a significant public health concern among adults aged 20-59, with prevalence rates ranging from 40% to 90% across populations. The European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) recommends regular dental check-ups and cleanings at intervals of three, four, or six months, according to individual needs. The relationship between oral health and systemic conditions is also crucial for adults.

Oral health is related to 57 systemic diseases, the most prominent being diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Despite the advances in understanding oral diseases, cavities still affect over 50% of children, gingivitis impacts up to 90% of the adult population, and 23% of older adults suffer from edentulism. These figures highlight the importance of understanding how oral health evolves over time." Professor Anton Sculean, chair of the Projects Committee of the EFP

For seniors, age-related changes, medical conditions, and medications present additional challenges. Nearly all adults (96%) over 65 have had cavities, with one in five having untreated tooth decay. Dry mouth (xerostomia) affects one-third of older adults and is often a medication side effect, leading to increased risks of dental caries and infections. Polypharmacy, or the use of multiple medications, can further exacerbate oral health problems. To maintain good oral health, seniors should brush with fluoride toothpaste, use interdental brushes, stay hydrated, and visit the dentist at least twice a year. Proper denture care, including nightly removal and cleaning, is also crucial.



To address these diverse challenges, the Oral Health Throughout Life campaign has been developed in collaboration with Dentaid, providing actionable guidance to help individuals maintain healthy smiles at every stage of life, from childhood through the senior years.



According to Manel Vera, CEO of Dentaid, "Our mission is to promote and improve people's oral health throughout their lives, based on innovation and continuous research. In addition to researching, developing, and providing solutions tailored to each need, we have a responsibility to raise social awareness about oral health. With this campaign, in collaboration with the European Federation of Periodontology, we aim to provide high-quality, referenced information so that people can achieve better oral health, better overall health, and a higher quality of life throughout their lives", highlights Vera.



"Oral health is an essential part of overall well-being, and its importance increases with age", says Anton Sculean. "Periodontal disease is not just a natural consequence of aging, and for both adults and seniors, addressing the challenges associated with aging, chronic diseases, and medications is crucial to preserving oral function, preventing complications, and enhancing quality of life. By promoting regular visits to your dental team, maintaining good oral hygiene, and managing health conditions effectively, individuals can achieve better oral health and improved overall well-being", emphasizes Sculean.