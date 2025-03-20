Melanoma cells use stealth strategy to survive targeted therapy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Institute for Systems BiologyMar 20 2025

Researchers have uncovered a stealth survival strategy that melanoma cells use to evade targeted therapy, offering a promising new approach to improving treatment outcomes.

The study, published in Cell Systems and conducted by researchers at the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) identifies a non-genetic, reversible adaptation mechanism that allows melanoma cells to survive treatment with BRAF inhibitors. By identifying and blocking this early response, researchers proposed a combination therapy that could delay resistance and enhance the effectiveness of existing treatments.

Cracking the code of melanoma's drug escape

Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is often driven by mutations in the BRAF gene, which fuels uncontrolled tumor growth. While BRAF inhibitors (such as vemurafenib) initially halt tumor growth, many tumors quickly adapt and survive treatment, leading to therapy failure.

Unlike traditional resistance driven by genetic mutations, this study uncovers an early, dynamic adaptation process that occurs within hours to days of drug treatment – long before genetic resistance takes hold. Surprisingly, this process does not rely on reactivating the BRAF-ERK pathway, which is the usual resistance mechanism.

Using cutting-edge mass spectrometry-based phosphoproteomics and deep transcriptomics analyses, researchers mapped the molecular shifts in melanoma cells over minutes, hours, and days of BRAF inhibitor treatment.

"We found that while the BRAF-ERK signaling pathway was quickly and durably suppressed, cancer cells did not rely on reactivating ERK to survive. Instead, they triggered an alternative SRC family kinase (SFK) signaling pathway, which promoted cell survival and eventual recovery," said Chunmei Liu, PhD, a bioinformatics scientist at ISB and co-first author of the paper.

Turning a weakness into a target

A key discovery in this study came when researchers linked SFK activation to reactive oxygen species (ROS), a cellular stress response that builds up under BRAF inhibition. As ROS levels surged, SFK activity spiked, helping melanoma cells withstand treatment. However, this adaptation was reversible – when treatment was removed, cells returned to their original state.

Recognizing this Achilles' heel, the team tested a combination approach: pairing BRAF inhibitors with the SFK inhibitor dasatinib.

By adding dasatinib, we blocked this adaptive escape mechanism, significantly reducing melanoma cell survival and stabilizing tumors in animal models."

Wei Wei, PhD, ISB Associate Professor, co-corresponding author

Related Stories

Importantly, SFK inhibition alone had little effect on melanoma cells, highlighting the need for a strategic combination therapy to suppress melanoma adaptation before resistance fully develops. 

"This approach has the potential to prolong the effectiveness of BRAF inhibitors and improve patient outcomes," said ISB President and Professor Jim Heath, PhD, another co-corresponding author.

Looking ahead: A path to the clinic

Beyond uncovering a key mechanism of drug adaptation, this research underscores the importance of early intervention to prevent it from happening. It also highlights ROS accumulation and SFK activation as potential biomarkers for identifying patients who may benefit from this combination therapy.

Further preclinical studies and clinical trials will be necessary to validate this combination therapy strategy and determine its potential for broader clinical use.

This study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Andy Hill CARE Fund.

Source:

Institute for Systems Biology

Journal reference:

Flower, C. T., et al. (2025). Signaling and transcriptional dynamics underlying early adaptation to oncogenic BRAF inhibition. Cell Systems. doi.org/10.1016/j.cels.2025.101239.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Inhibiting S6K2 gene offers potential treatment for drug-resistant melanoma
Study shows how peptides from nature could combat melanoma drug resistance
Green tea derived silver nanoparticles show promise against melanoma
New gut-on-chip model could revolutionize immunotherapy for melanoma
Researchers investigate a new combination therapy against cancer
Mayo Clinic researchers create organoid models for uveal melanoma study
Study points to a strategy for inhibiting hyper-progression of melanoma
Researchers develop T cell growth method that enhances cancer-fighting ability in melanoma model

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Targeting MARCO enhances cancer immunotherapy effectiveness