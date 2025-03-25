Study shows red wine biomarkers in urine can predict inflammation levels

Scientists have uncovered how gut-derived compounds in urine can reveal red wine’s anti-inflammatory effects—offering a more accurate way to link diet to heart health.

Short Communication: Microbiota-derived resveratrol metabolites: New biomarkers of red wine consumption are inversely associated with inflammation in a longitudinal study of a Mediterranean population. Image Credit: givaga / ShutterstockShort Communication: Microbiota-derived resveratrol metabolites: New biomarkers of red wine consumption are inversely associated with inflammation in a longitudinal study of a Mediterranean population. Image Credit: givaga / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition, researchers in Spain assessed whether microbiota-derived resveratrol metabolites in urine can reliably indicate red wine consumption and its association with systemic inflammation.

Background

Can a glass of red wine a day really be good for you? Red wine contains resveratrol, a plant-based (poly)phenol believed to reduce inflammation and protect against cardiovascular disease. However, dietary studies often rely on self-reported food frequency questionnaires (FFQs), which are prone to recall bias and inaccuracies, especially when reporting alcohol intake. While moderate red wine consumption has been linked to anti-inflammatory benefits in some studies, results are inconsistent. Biomarkers could provide a more objective method for assessing intake and its health impact. Further research is needed to identify specific, reliable biomarkers that reflect red wine consumption and its biological effects.

About the study

Participants showed a wide range of red wine consumption, but despite this variability, only the biological markers—not self-reported intake—consistently tracked with inflammation levels.

This longitudinal study analyzed 179 older adults at high cardiovascular risk from the Prevención con Dieta Mediterránea (PREDIMED) trial. Participants were monitored over one year. Food intake was measured using validated semi-quantitative FFQs. Adherence to the Mediterranean diet was assessed using a 14-point screener, while physical activity was evaluated with the Minnesota Leisure Time Physical Activity Questionnaire, expressed in metabolic equivalent tasks (METs) minutes per day.

Plasma levels of five inflammatory markers—soluble vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (sVCAM-1), interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), soluble intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (sICAM-1), and monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1)—were measured using Luminex-based (Multi-Analyte Profiling) xMAP technology. Urinary levels of microbiota-derived dihydroresveratrol glucuronide (DHRg) and dihydroresveratrol sulfate (DHRs) were quantified using high-performance liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry.

Statistical analyses included receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves to test how well urinary metabolites predicted red wine intake. Linear regressions examined the associations between metabolite levels and inflammation, adjusting for confounders such as age, sex, physical activity, medication use, and dietary factors, including extra-virgin olive oil and omega-3 fatty acids.

Study results

The average participant was 69 years old, and nearly half were women. Common risk factors included overweight status (91%), hypertension (82%), dyslipidemia (65%), and diabetes (50%). Red wine intake averaged 62.1 mL per day, and urinary concentrations of DHRg and DHRs were 1.1 and 1.6 nmol/mL, respectively.

ROC analyses demonstrated that both urinary metabolites were strong indicators of red wine consumption. The adjusted area under the curve (AUC) was 0.835 for DHRg and 0.803 for DHRs, highlighting their accuracy as specific biomarkers. In contrast, white wine consumption showed no significant association with these metabolites, emphasizing their specificity for red wine.

Importantly, higher baseline levels of DHRs in urine were significantly associated with lower concentrations of sVCAM-1 in plasma, a biomarker implicated in atherosclerosis (−0.40 ng/mL per 1 standard deviation increase, p = 0.012). Over the course of one year, increases in urinary DHRg were also associated with greater reductions in sVCAM-1 levels (−0.43 ng/mL per 1 standard deviation increase, p = 0.016). No significant associations were found between these metabolites and other inflammatory markers, such as IL-6, TNF-α, sICAM-1, or MCP-1.

Participants in the study consumed red wine with meals, aligning with traditional Mediterranean dietary patterns rather than drinking in isolation.

Interestingly, when researchers relied solely on FFQ-reported red wine intake, no significant associations with any inflammatory biomarkers were observed, i.e., either at baseline or after one year. Even in cases where trends were present, such as with sVCAM-1, they did not reach statistical significance. This discrepancy emphasizes the limitations of FFQs and the value of objective, biologically derived biomarkers.

The findings highlight that resveratrol from red wine is metabolized by gut microbiota into DHRg and DHRs, which can be reliably detected in urine. These compounds reflect actual intake more accurately than self-reported data and are inversely linked to inflammation. Notably, the ability of red wine polyphenols to potentially suppress the expression of vascular cell adhesion molecules at the gene level, as seen in prior molecular studies, may explain this effect.

These results are particularly relevant for aging populations at cardiovascular risk, where managing chronic inflammation is key to prevention. Furthermore, the specificity of the metabolites to red wine allows differentiation from other alcoholic beverages, offering a novel tool for nutritional and public health research.

Conclusions

To summarize, urinary dihydroresveratrol glucuronide and sulfate, derived from the gut microbiota’s metabolism of red wine resveratrol, have been identified as specific and reliable biomarkers of red wine consumption. Their presence was inversely associated with plasma levels of soluble vascular cell adhesion molecule-1, a marker of inflammation linked to atherosclerosis. These findings underscore the potential health benefits of light to moderate red wine intake within a Mediterranean dietary context. More importantly, they highlight the limitations of FFQs and the importance of using biological markers to assess diet-disease relationships. This work supports future use of metabolite-based tools in personalized nutrition and public health strategies.

Journal reference:
  • Francesc M. Campins-Machado, Rosa Casas, Rosa M. Lamuela-Raventós, et al. Microbiota-derived resveratrol metabolites: New biomarkers of red wine consumption are inversely associated with inflammation in a longitudinal study of a Mediterranean population, The Journal of Nutrition (2025), DOI: 10.1016/j.jnha.2025.100542, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1279770725000661

Posted in: Medical Science News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2025, March 25). Study shows red wine biomarkers in urine can predict inflammation levels. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 26, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250325/Study-shows-red-wine-biomarkers-in-urine-can-predict-inflammation-levels.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Study shows red wine biomarkers in urine can predict inflammation levels". News-Medical. 26 March 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250325/Study-shows-red-wine-biomarkers-in-urine-can-predict-inflammation-levels.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Study shows red wine biomarkers in urine can predict inflammation levels". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250325/Study-shows-red-wine-biomarkers-in-urine-can-predict-inflammation-levels.aspx. (accessed March 26, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2025. Study shows red wine biomarkers in urine can predict inflammation levels. News-Medical, viewed 26 March 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250325/Study-shows-red-wine-biomarkers-in-urine-can-predict-inflammation-levels.aspx.

Suggested Reading

White wine vs. red wine: Which poses a greater cancer risk?
How stress fuels allergic skin inflammation
Study questions the health benefits of red wine over white wine
Red wine lowers bad cholesterol but doesn’t improve overall heart health
Optimized fermentation process unlocks anti-aging potential of tapuy lees
Researchers identify a natural defense against blood vessel inflammation and atherosclerosis
Granzyme K+ CD8+ T-cells identified as key drivers of recurrent airway inflammation
Red vs. white wine: New study finds little difference in overall cancer risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback