Tick-borne viral diseases threaten public health in Northeastern China

Mar 26 2025

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Northeastern China has a high incidence of tick-borne diseases. Emerging and re-emerging tick-borne viral diseases pose a considerable threat to public health. To date, ten tick-borne viruses have been identified to cause disease in humans or animals in northeastern China. The complex diversity of tick-borne viral diseases in the region poses substantial diagnosis and treatment challenges, but also offers valuable opportunities to study the genetic evolution and transmission dynamics of tick-borne viruses.

This article highlights the significant public health threat posed by tick-borne viral diseases in Northeastern China. This region experiences a high incidence of such diseases, with both emerging and re-emerging pathogens contributing to the health burden. The article emphasizes the need for increased surveillance, public awareness, and preventive measures to mitigate the impact of these diseases.

 

Compuscript Ltd

Liu, Z & Wang, Z., et al. (2025) Northeastern China, a Hotspot for Tick-Borne Viral Diseases. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2025-0009.

