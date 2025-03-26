Tick-borne viral diseases threaten public health in Northeastern China

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Northeastern China has a high incidence of tick-borne diseases. Emerging and re-emerging tick-borne viral diseases pose a considerable threat to public health. To date, ten tick-borne viruses have been identified to cause disease in humans or animals in northeastern China. The complex diversity of tick-borne viral diseases in the region poses substantial diagnosis and treatment challenges, but also offers valuable opportunities to study the genetic evolution and transmission dynamics of tick-borne viruses.

