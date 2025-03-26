WHO introduces new guidance to strengthen mental health policies

The World Health Organization (WHO) today launched new guidance to help all countries reform and strengthen mental health policies and systems. Mental health services worldwide remain underfunded, with major gaps in access and quality. In some countries, up to 90% of people with severe mental health conditions receive no care at all, while many existing services rely on outdated institutional models that fail to meet international human rights standards.

The guidance provides a clear framework to transform mental health services in line with the latest evidence and international human rights standards, ensuring quality care is accessible to all.

Despite rising demand, quality mental health services remain out of reach for many people. This new guidance gives all governments the tools to promote and protect mental health and build systems that serve everyone." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

A blueprint for mental health care transformation

While effective prevention and treatment interventions exist, most people living with mental health conditions do not have access to these. The new WHO guidance sets out concrete actions to help countries close these gaps and ensure mental health is promoted and protected, with a focus on:

protecting and upholding human rights, ensuring mental health policies and services are aligned with international human rights standards;

promoting holistic care with an emphasis on lifestyle and physical health, psychological, social, and economic interventions;

addressing social and economic factors that shape and affect mental health including employment, housing and education;

implementing prevention strategies and promote population-wide mental health and well-being; and

ensuring people with lived experience are empowered to participate in policy planning and design to ensure mental health policies and services are responsive to their needs.

The guidance identifies five key policy areas requiring urgent reform: leadership and governance, service organization, workforce development, person-centred interventions, and addressing social and structural determinants of mental health.

A tailored approach to strengthening mental health systems

The WHO guidance serves as a critical tool for governments, policymakers, and stakeholders working to strengthen mental health systems and improve access to mental health care.

By offering a menu of policy directives, strategies and actions to guide reform efforts, the guidance supports policy makers to prioritize and tailor policies to their specific national context, in line with their available resources and operational structures.

"This new WHO guidance provides practical strategies for countries to build inclusive, responsive and resilient mental health systems. Designed to be flexible, it allows all countries – whether low- middle- or high-income - to adapt their approach to mental health care based on national context, needs, and priorities," said Dr Michelle Funk, Unit Head, Policy, Law and Human Rights in the WHO Department for Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

Developing and implementing the guidance

The guidance was developed in consultation with global experts, policymakers and individuals with lived experience. The policy guidance also builds on the resources, guidance and tools developed under the WHO QualityRights initiative, aiming to promote a person-centred, recovery-oriented and rights-based approach to mental health. WHO will support countries in implementing the guidance through technical assistance and capacity-building initiatives.