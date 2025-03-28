Cold water immersion boosts cellular health and resilience

University of OttawaMar 28 2025

Ever wondered what happens to your body when you take those trendy ice baths? Scientists at the University of Ottawa just found out, and it's pretty fascinating.

A new study conducted at the Human and Environmental Physiology Research lab (HEPRU) at the University of Ottawa has unveiled significant findings on the effects of cold water acclimation on autophagic (the cells' recycling system, which promotes cellular health) and apoptotic (the programmed cell death that gets rid of damaged cells) responses in young males. The research highlights the potential for cold exposure to enhance cellular resilience against stress.

The study, conducted by Kelli King, postdoctoral fellow, and Glen Kenny, Full Professor at uOttawa's School of Human Kinetics and Director of HEPRU, involved ten healthy young males who underwent cold-water immersion at 14°C (57.2°F) for one hour across seven consecutive days. Blood samples were collected to analyze the participants' cellular responses before and after the acclimation period.

"Our findings indicate that repeated cold exposure significantly improves autophagic function, a critical cellular protective mechanism," says Professor Kenny. "This enhancement allows cells to better manage stress and could have important implications for health and longevity."

The research revealed that while autophagy was initially dysfunctional after high-intensity cold stress, consistent exposure over a week led to increased autophagic activity and decreased cellular damage signals.

"By the end of the acclimation, we noted a marked improvement in the participants' cellular cold tolerance," explains King, the study's first author. "This suggests that cold acclimation may help the body effectively cope with extreme environmental conditions."

Related Stories

The implications of this study extend beyond athletic performance. Cold water immersion has gained popularity for its potential health benefits, and this research provides some scientific backing for its efficacy. The findings suggest that proper autophagic activity could not only extend cellular longevity but also prevent the onset of various diseases.

As the use of cold exposure becomes increasingly mainstream, understanding its effects on cellular mechanisms is vital. Professor Kenny emphasizes, "This work underscores the importance of acclimation protocols in enhancing human health, especially in contexts where individuals are exposed to extreme temperatures."

"We were amazed to see how quickly the body adapted," notes King. "Cold exposure might help prevent diseases and potentially even slow down aging at a cellular level. It's like a tune-up for your body's microscopic machinery."

These results apply to young males and more research is needed to see if it would also apply to other cohorts.

Source:

University of Ottawa

