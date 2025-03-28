Scientists develop lab model to study TDP-43 accumulation in neurodegeneration

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
VIBMar 28 2025

Accumulation of a protein called TDP-43 is a key feature of ALS and frontotemporal dementia. In a newly published study, researchers report 'seeding' this accumulation through fragments of the culprit protein created in the lab. The findings provide further evidence for a prion-like paradigm wherein protein aggregation occurs in a templated fashion. This breakthrough provides the research field with a powerful way to model and study the mechanisms driving neurodegeneration.

TAR DNA-binding protein 43, better known as TDP-43, is a protein found in almost all human cells, where it plays essential roles in regulating gene expression, RNA processing, and cellular stress responses. Under normal conditions, TDP-43 helps maintain the health and function of neurons by controlling which genes are turned on or off and how their messages are translated into proteins.

However, TDP-43 is infamous for its role in several neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS and frontotemporal dementia, but also Alzheimer's disease.

From the nucleus to the cytoplasm

"TDP-43 pathology is considered a defining feature in nearly all ALS cases and about half of frontotemporal dementia cases," explains professor Sandrine Da Cruz, group leader at the VIB-KU Leuven Center for Brain & Disease Research. "In the brains of these patients, TDP-43 somehow mislocalizes, accumulates in the cytoplasm where it forms insoluble inclusions, and is depleted from the nucleus."

Despite its critical role, the exact processes driving TDP-43 dysfunction remain poorly understood—an urgent gap that researchers like Da Cruz are actively working to fill. The havoc and widespread neuronal death that ensues following TDP-43 mislocalization is most likely due to a combination of both disruption of TDP-43's normal activities within the nucleus as well as the toxic effect of the cytoplasmic inclusions.

"Part of the reason why the underlying mechanisms are still poorly understood is that we lack model systems that reliably recapitulate both the nuclear depletion of TDP-43 and its cytoplasmic aggregation," says Da Cruz.

Seeds for aggregation

Building on recent reports that autopsied brain material from patients with TDP-43 inclusions can induce accumulation of insoluble TDP-43 in cells and transgenic mouse models, Da Cruz and her team sought a way to reproduce this so-called aggregation 'seeding' in the lab.

In a study recently published in Neuron, Da Cruz's team describes how they produced amyloid-like fibrils from a fragment of TDP-43 and that these fibrils trigger TDP-43 pathology in human cells, including iPSC-derived neurons.

Related Stories

The fibril-induced inclusions recapitulate many of the key hallmarks seen in patients, explains PhD student Jens Rummens: "The TDP-43 aggregates induced by the fibrils exhibited many of the modifications we also see in patient brains, including phosphorylation and ubiquitination. Strikingly, the aggregates were able to recruit endogenous TDP-43 from the nucleus to the cytoplasm."

The similarities extended to other downstream effects, as the team identified signature gene activity patterns that were previously linked to both aggregation and nuclear loss of TDP-43. The aggregates themselves exhibited the same heterogeneity in morphology as typically seen in patients over time.

Tool for research

The new results strongly suggest that pathology in TDP-43 proteinopathies propagates in a self-templating and prion-like fashion, but many questions remain unanswered. How is TDP-43 'trapped in the aggregates? What do they consist of and how do they trigger toxicity? Which additional 'hits' are required? What are the effects of TDP-43 mutations? Of age?

So perhaps most importantly, the new study provides scientists with the actual tools to study the different triggers and complex interplay in a controlled system.

Da Cruz: "We have developed a valuable model that displays both aspects of TDP-43 pathology—cytoplasmic aggregation and nuclear depletion. This will be a powerful asset to help researchers across the globe to further unravel TDP-43 induced disease mechanisms and enable us to screen potential drug candidates that modify disease progression."

Source:

VIB

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Daytime sleepiness may double dementia risk in elderly women
Older immigrants and immigrants with dementia face interconnected barriers to social and medical services in Finland
New insights into ADAR1 mechanisms could revolutionize autoimmune and cancer therapies
Deep sleep may protect against neurodegeneration
New brain metabolism model reveals key targets for reversing aging
Fusion proteins enable the creation of monoclonal antibodies
ADHD may be linked to increased risk of developing dementia later in life
New function of Exportin-1 discovered in gene transcription

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Unraveling CD47's role in bone fracture healing