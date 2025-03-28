The Giants Foundation and American Heart Association promote life-saving CPR skills

The American Heart Association and The Giants Foundation, the nonprofit organization of the New York Giants, gathered representatives from 12 local schools for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) training on March 20 at MetLife Stadium. According to American Heart Association data, nearly 9 out of 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die, in part because they do not receive immediate CPR more than half of the time. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a person's chance of survival.

Early recognition and action in a cardiac emergency are the difference between life and death. When seconds matter it is important to have people nearby who are confident and capable of beginning administering CPR. This event with The Giants Foundation is helping to support that critical link in the community. We know that with every CPR training we perform we are one step closer to ensuring that everyone, everywhere is prepared and empowered to perform CPR and become a vital link in the chain of survival." Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is the worldwide leader in resuscitation science, education and training, and publishes the official scientific guidelines for CPR. With nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occurring in homes, knowing how to perform CPR is critically important. With more people ready to perform CPR, the chance for a positive recovery increase for the community.

Compression-only CPR, known as Hands-Only CPR, can be equally effective as traditional CPR in the first few minutes of emergency response and is a skill everyone can learn. It is as simple as calling 911 if you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse and then push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

The schools receiving CPR in Schools kits are:

Hackensack School District, Hackensack, N.J.

Springfield School District, Springfield, N.J.

New Milford School District, New Milford, N.J

Oradell School District, Oradell, N.J.

Clifton School District, Clifton, N.J.

Montclair School District, Montclair, N.J.

Bergen County Special Services, Paramus, N.J.

East Orange School District, East Orange, N.J.

Morristown School District, Morristown, N.J.

Saddle Brook School District, Saddle Brook, N.J.

In addition to the training, The Giants Foundation is donating resources for schools to bring these lifesaving skills back to their campuses and continue to build confidence and capabilities to respond in a cardiac emergency. Each of the 12 schools received a CPR in Schools kit and three of the schools attending received an AED. The CPR in Schools kits include 10 Hands-Only CPR manikins and 10 AED training tools and curriculum to train additional students, faculty, staff and parents. The attending representatives learned the correct rate and depth of compressions and how to use their new resources.

"Having a game plan to improve CPR outcomes in a cardiac emergency is critical when you're up against the clock," said Allison Stangeby, vice president of community and corporate relations for the New York Giants. "The Giants Foundation was proud to be able to apply for grant funding through the NFL Foundation to provide CPR in Schools kits and AEDs throughout our area. We were thrilled to welcome our community members to be part of this important training and receive the necessary resources to be able to confidently jump into action."

In 2023, the NFL launched the Smart Heart Sports Coalition in collaboration with founding members including the NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, NCAA, the American Heart Association and others. The coalition aims to advocate for all 50 states to adopt evidence-based policies to help prevent fatal outcomes from cardiac arrest among high school students. The American Heart Association reports that as many as 23,000 people under the age of 18 experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital every year, with nearly 40% being sports related. It is a leading cause of death for student-athletes. Implementing these simple, cost-effective strategies across all 50 states can save lives.